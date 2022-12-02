If Ted Lasso hasn’t made you fall in love with soccer, the Japanese fans will.
They cleaned up on the field, beating Germany 2-1 in a big upset in the World Cup in Qatar.
Then, they cleaned up after – delaying their victory parties to fill trash bags with other people’s garbage.
After they lost to Costa Rica on Nov. 27, 1-0, their fans still cleaned up, picking up all the trash scattered around them.
It has become a post-match tradition. Other fans leave, but Japanese fans stay and tidy up. They walked up and down the steps, along every row of chairs, cleaning up Khalifa International Stadium.
It’s one thing to pick up your own trash, it’s another thing to clean up after strangers. It’s an act of respect rarely seen these days.
The Japan Football Association provided 8,000 blue bags to its fans in hopes that the fans would turn the stadium blue to honor the team’s nickname, Samurai Blue. The words “Thank You” were written on the bags in Arabic, English and Japanese.
The videos of fans filling them after the games have gone viral. The fans weren’t even wearing gloves as they filled the blue trash bags with food wrappers, half-empty bottles of pop, used napkins, ticket stubs and fruit peelings.
Eiji Hattori, a fan from Tokyo, told The New York Times, “It’s a sign of respect for a place. This place is not ours, so we should clean up if we use it. And even if it is not our garbage, it’s still dirty, so we should clean it up.”
Other fans told the press they were taught at home that it is an individual’s responsibility to clean up shared areas for all, and to clean them better than you found them. Didn’t we once teach that in America?
The Japanese fans don’t clean based on winning a game. They clean after every tournament, win, lose or draw.
And the players? Last week, they left their changing room spotless, unless you count the elegant origami cranes they left behind as a thank-you gift.
When did we become a nation of slobs? We leave all sorts of messes everywhere we go. Popcorn in movie theaters. Peanut shells at baseball stadiums. Beer cups at football games. Food wrappers at concerts.
Why? Because everyone else does it. We wouldn’t leave that kind of mess in our own living rooms or front yards. It’s so common, you feel a little weird grabbing your empty popcorn bag at the movie theater to toss out or retrieving your cheesy nacho tray from under the seat at the ballpark to throw away. Everyone else just leaves their mess.
When did this become normal? We created the wrong kind of group behavior.
I hope parents everywhere share the videos of the Japanese clean-up with their children. Maybe we can create a new generation of fans who clean up after themselves everywhere they go. Most of us were taught to leave a place better than we found it, but in America, that doesn’t include concert venues, stadiums, movie theaters or parks. It should.
I live near a nature center and walk around the lake every day. I used to hate seeing the litter people left behind. Sometimes I find it stuffed in the bushes near the parking lot, even though there are two large trash containers nearby.
On my walks, I’ve found shoes and socks, hubcaps that bounced up from the road, entire meals of fast food left over, empty liquor bottles and dog poop bags filled, wrapped and tossed aside for someone else to throw away.
Who are these people? They used to irritate me until I made a decision to stop judging them and just pick up the stuff. Instead of grumbling about it, I made a commitment to the wildlife to keep the area clean. Do it for the Earth, I told myself. I’m doing this for the Earth, I remind myself when the garbage is really gross.
Every day, I take a walk, and every walk I take a bag. Every walk I fill one up. Sometimes two. I actually feel giddy the more trash I retrieve. I feel like I’m blowing the Earth a kiss or giving it a hug.
We can all do better. We owe it to the Earth, this big, beautiful blue ball spinning in space, to keep it clean.
This is our home. Every single inch of it.
Let’s act like it.
