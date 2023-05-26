Who is that person in the mirror?
I hear that question whispered from somewhere deep inside when I stand at the bathroom sink every morning as the years roll by on the odometer of life.
Until I got old, I never realized that people don’t age on the inside, that you still feel young as ever and are surprised at the transformation that happens on the outside and are often surprised and stunned by that old person staring back.
My younger self once believed people grew old through and through, body, heart, mind and soul, and felt and acted their age each year, gradually, as the numbers flew by.
I still feel 25 on the inside, but I don’t mind calling myself old. I turn 67 next week. It’s not ancient, but it’s not young. It’s not middle age, unless I get to live to 134. I’m fine with being old and calling it that.
Older and bolder, that’s my mantra.
And bold I am. I wear my cowboy hat and brown suede fringe jacket or my black leather boots and jacket to release the inner badass in me. I gave away most of my dresses and threw out anything that resembled pantyhose. I no longer wear clothes that hurt to put on or take off.
OK, so I’m not Martha Stewart bold. The craft queen graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated latest swimsuit issue. At 81, she was the hot babe they chose to put on the cover.
I don’t think I ever looked that hot at any age: Wind blown, wild blonde, wavy hair, all sultry and sexy, cleavage without a hint of sag or stretch mark, skin looking tanned and taught.
Air brush? Botox? Surgery? Photoshop?
Who cares. I’m learning the deep acceptance of: You do you, I do me.
I’m grateful they put a woman of 81 on the cover. Women often disappear from the fashion world and Hollywood marquees once they hit a “certain age.”
If only Sports Illustrated chose someone who actually looked 81. If only we could free women from the anti-aging B.S. that confronts us every time we pick up a magazine or watch a TV show. Why are we still supporting products from advertisers selling “anti-aging” products to dictate how we look? They’ve turned aging into a problem to solve, a disability to recover from, a source of shame to erase.
We’d never allow ads for products against a certain skin tone or weight or gender identity, yet age is still free game.
I’m actually pro-aging. After cancer, bring it on. I celebrate every wrinkle and scar, and I sure have a lot more scars than I used to.
In response to Martha’s photo shoot, many female friends shared on Facebook the photo of Apo Whang-Od. At 106, she’s the oldest person ever to grace the cover of Vogue.
She’s a tribal tattooist in a remote province in the Philippines and has more wrinkles than the entire drawer of apples in my fridge. Good for her. Each line is a crease etched by the artist of time. I could study that face for hours. She tattoos women and warriors, and looks both tender and fierce, her eyes so wise, her body so brilliant and bold.
What a contrast of covers. Why? Vogue reaches mostly women readers; Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition is designed mostly for men.
I’m a big fan of growing old. Getting old is a gift denied so many people I have loved in my life. I get to turn 67 at the end of May. I never imagined living that long. It’s a gift denied my three aunts, who died at 42, 44 and 58 from cancer. And their mom, who died at 60. And countless friends and family who didn’t get to grow old. The list of names grows every year: Nancy, Rusty, Leslie, Kevin, Mary Kaye, Erica, Jim, Bill, Monica, David, Beth, Frank, Ed.
There’s a freedom that comes with aging that you don’t know about until you round the bend of 60. By then, you’ve been to too many funerals, you’ve tried too many diets or fitness apps, you’ve grown tired of the hair dye burning your scalp, you just want to be free from the futile race to age backwards.
My hair is gray and white and some weird shades of steel, but I love that it comes directly from Mother Nature. My hands look like constellations from all those age spots, but I earned every star.
So did you. They’re reminders to shine, to light up these wisdom years with the glow of who we are, always have been and always will be.
