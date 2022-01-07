Move over Suze Orman.
My husband has taken over your job – at least in our family.
Don’t get me wrong, I love Suze Orman. I’ve read most of her books and love her life story: She was a good Jewish girl born on the South Side of Chicago to Jewish parents of Russian and Romanian origin. Her mom was a secretary for a rabbi. Her dad came to the U.S. from Kiev and worked at a chicken factory and managed Morry’s Deli.
Suze was working as a waitress at the Buttercup Bakery when her customers helped her raise $50,000 to open a restaurant. A broker gave her bad advice and she lost it all. She sued Merrill Lynch, won the money back, plus interest, then dedicated her life to make sure it didn’t happen to anyone else.
She’s now worth over $33 million.
My husband is the finance guru in our family. He loves helping young adults learn how to manage their money. When we were dating, he taught me to put more money in my – now our – retirement. Any raise I got went into retirement or toward paying off the house.
We never bought a boat or beach house or timeshare in Florida. We’re in our mid-60s, our house is paid off and we have no debt, since we pay our credit cards off every month.
What’s the secret? I’ll sum up what my husband just sent in an email to all his siblings and our kids to kick off the new year:
There’s a big difference between earning a living and building wealth:
Making money is what you do while you’re awake to generate cash flow. Building wealth happens in your sleep. Wealth is generated by your investments.
Wants are not the same as needs:
“Needs” are the things that enable you to live. Wants are things and services that you can live without. “Wants” are the things that make life more enjoyable. Your “wants” are usually variable expenses. You can change the amount you spend on them every month.
Live below your means:
When you live below your means, you can handle an unexpected car repair, medical bill or speeding ticket. You can save for retirement and fund your dreams, whether it’s a trip to Cancun or launching an Etsy business. A good rule of thumb is to live on at least 15% less than the amount you earn.
Know the difference between bad debt and good debt:
Is there really such a thing as good debt? Yes, it’s the kind of debt that allows you to own a good car (so you can get to work), complete a college degree (to one day earn a better income) and buy a home (to not pay rent forever).
Bad debt is credit card debt, when you buy something “on sale” and plop it on your credit card and take a year to pay for it. Add up all that interest, and you’ll realize, you didn’t get that sale price after all.
Understand the awesome power of compound interest:
Einstein called compound interest the eighth wonder of the world. Your money multiplies when you invest it and don’t touch it. You earn money on your money. You invest your money then leave it alone. The earlier you do it in life, the longer it has to compound. It grows because you earn interest on your interest.
Pay yourself first:
This is my husband’s mantra. I swear he’s said it every single week of our 25-year marriage. I might make it his epitaph. Save 10% of every dime you earn every week and invest it, then live on the rest of the money. You might also donate 5 or 10% to charity.
Contribute to your employer’s 401k:
If they offer a “match,” take it – it’s free money. I lost years of retirement income by not doing that. Then I met Bruce, and as the late John Madden would say, “BOOM!”
Protect yourself from hackers:
You WILL get hacked. Start using a password program today, like 1Password, Dashlane or Bitwarden. Make sure your password isn’t 1234 or your birth date or ZIP code. Choose long, complicated passwords with multi-factor authentication, so the bank asks you a security question only you will know or texts your phone with a code for confirmation to move ahead.
Opt for credit cards, not debit cards:
Lose your debit card, and a thief could spend it all. Ask the bank for an ATM-only card.
There you go.
It doesn’t cover everything, but it’s a great start to building a great life.
Any more questions?
See Suze.
