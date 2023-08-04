Sinead O’Connor was always a saint of sorts.
We just didn’t realize it.
People are nearly canonizing her now for her courage to confront the powerful. They’re calling her rock music’s Joan of Arc. A Celtic warrior. The voice of Ireland.
One of the most beautiful quotes about music has been attributed to O’Connor, who died last week at age 56:
“It’s no accident that the voice is placed where it is, right between the head and the heart ... The voice is halfway between the heavens and the earth – constantly grounding us to the earth at times then guiding our path up out of it at other times … between the beyond and the here-and-now – pulling us in two directions. In this unity of opposites lies its healing powers.”
And what a voice she had.
The Irish singer took on the Pope – the Pope –
and paid for it forever. But she never wavered in her conviction that it was right to tear up the photo of the Pontiff on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” to protest the abuse of children by the Catholic Church.
Way back in 1992, after she sang Bob Marley’s “War” and ripped up that photo of Pope John Paul II, she knew. And now we know. She wasn’t just crazy. She was crazy courageous.
She was only 25 and had already risen to international pop star fame singing “Nothing Compares 2 U.” It was the No. 1 song in the world in 1990.
Her protest made her a pariah. But it was worth it to her. She wanted the church held accountable. Years later, she said that being banned and bashed by so many people hurt a lot less than the rapes hurt those innocent children.
Many years later, the world learned that Pope John Paul II had known and done little about the pedophile priests, and so had the next pope. Hundreds of priests had raped and molested thousands of children all over the world. O’Connor spoke up for all those silent souls. Every tear she cried, she cried for them.
Her career never recovered. Nothing compares to how she was treated. She was mocked and maligned by Frank Sinatra, Madonna and Joe Pesci. Her own fans booed her. DJs wouldn’t play her songs. She was pelted with eggs. “SNL” kept making fun of her. NBC banned her for life. The Anti-Defamation League condemned her actions.
All because she spoke truth to power, this woman who had grown up feeling so powerless over the abuse she suffered at the hands of her alcoholic mom, who died when the singer was 18.
Irish film director Mark Cousins called her “our Irish wild side.” That she was. That bald head was her signature and her statement against sexism and misogyny. After a record executive told her to look more feminine, to wear short skirts, boots and jewelry, she ran off and had her head shaved.
That head. That beautiful bald head.
O’Connor gave me and endless cancer survivors a new vision of beauty during chemotherapy. I always loved her for helping me to feel like a bold and beautiful bald warrior instead of a powerless patient. Imagine how she empowered the survivors of abuse.
Two weeks after her “SNL” appearance, fans booed her off stage at a Bob Dylan tribute event. Country music singer Kris Kristofferson came on stage to comfort her.
Years later, he wrote a beautiful song, one I hadn’t heard until she died. It’s a lovely tribute to a woman who was bruised and broken, but somehow made us all feel braver and bolder, our sister Sinead:
“I’m singing this song for my sister Sinead
Concerning the god awful mess that she made
When she told them her truth just as hard as she could
Her message profoundly was misunderstood
There’s humans entrusted with guarding our gold
And humans in charge of the saving of souls
And humans responded all over the world
Condemning that bald headed brave little girl
And maybe she’s crazy and maybe she ain’t
But so was Picasso and so were the saints
And she’s never been partial to shackles or chains
She’s too old for breaking and too young to tame
It’s askin’ for trouble to stick out your neck
In terms of a target a big silhouette
But some candles flicker and some candles fade
And some burn as true as my sister Sinead.”
Her candle has gone out, but somehow, the world doesn’t feel darker, it feels brighter. She lit a flame in the rest of us, one that continues to burn.
