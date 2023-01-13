Football is dangerous.
We’ve always known that.
We just slip into denial every time we turn on a game to cheer for the Browns, Bills, Bengals or Buckeyes.
Quarterback Tom Brady described the game this way: “Playing football for a living was like getting into a car crash every Sunday – a scheduled car crash.”
We expect a quarterback to get sacked. We even cheer for it when he’s not ours. But we don’t expect a man to die on the field.
We don’t expect the kind of trauma we witnessed on Jan. 2 during Monday Night Football when Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, took a hard hit tackling a Bengals player, stood up, took a step back and collapsed on the ground.
Cardiac arrest. Age 24.
That could have been his obituary.
We all watched as a man’s heart stopped after a “routine” play.
Can we ever watch football the same way again?
The silence at that stadium was eerie. Not a sound. Just football players crying and fans praying. Suddenly the game felt haunted. Football isn’t supposed to be life and death, although some fans treat winning as if it is.
Usually when a player gets hurt, he’s helped off the field, gives a thumbs up, fans cheer and the game goes on. Not this time. Hamlin didn’t get up. He was taken away by ambulance after a medical team used CPR and a defibrillator to restart his heart. Game over.
It took days before Hamlin came off the ventilator.
Football needs a reset.
Let’s start by not tolerating players celebrating hard hits in games. After New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles, the quarterback writhed on the ground in pain. Thibodeaux celebrated by making snow angels right next to him.
He also mocked the quarterback by doing a sleeping motion on the sidelines, putting his hands to his face as Foles received medical care. From now on, call that what it is: A personal foul. Penalize the team 15 yards.
Later Thibodeaux told reporters, “So what am I supposed to do now? Every time I sack a quarterback, stop and look and make sure and help him up?’’
Yes. Be a human being.
The NFL must act before someone dies on the field. Penalize players on the field or take them out of the game after violent or dirty hits or offensive celebrations after they injure someone.
I love football. I love a good passing game, the leaps in the air, the one-handed catches, the grand interceptions. I love a good running game where a player weaves and winds and dodges and ducks and flees from every ankle grab to run 50 yards for a touchdown.
But I hate the hard hits. I cheer when the opposing quarterback is sacked, but cringe when he takes too long to get up. We know too much to cheer. We know his brain is still bouncing around.
We know too much. We saw too much. I watched Hamlin go down with my 13-year-old grandson. We were numb for days.
The NFL estimates that 28% of players will develop serious brain conditions – double the rate of the general population. The New York Times reported that the number of concussions dropped from 281 to 214 in one year “after the league introduced a rule prohibiting players from lowering their heads and crashing into opponents with their helmets.”
The NFL must do more.
When Miami Dolphin quarterback Tua Tagovailoa slammed his head to the ground, his fingers splayed out and froze, a sign of a brain injury. He’s suffered so many concussions. What have they done to his brain?
We won’t know until he dies. That’s when we learn of the damage. We’ve somehow accepted that and watch anyway. But dying during the game? Will we accept that?
ESPN’s Ryan Clark said, “Part of living this dream is putting your life at risk ... these men are putting their lives on the line.” That’s what soldiers, police and firefighters do, but they do it to save lives, not score touchdowns.
ESPN host Bomani Jones said trying to make football safer is like trying to make a “safe cigarette.”
Ah, but we did make smoking socially unacceptable. The pressure to change must come from the players, the coaches, the referees and fans.
We can make football safer. The NFL just has to want to.
