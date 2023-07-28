Summer is the perfect permission slip to hit the brakes and slow down life and be in the moment.
I’m learning to celebrate the moment by watching my youngest grandchild.
Last week, when the sky opened, she ran outside to play in the rain. It wasn’t raining hard enough for this 10-year-old, so she got the garden hose and sprayed up at the sky and danced in all that water falling.
Oh, to be a child.
That’s what summer gives us. The chance to slow down and savor life, to love it like a child would, the hot steamy days, the muggy nights, the mosquito bites, the fireflies that light up the yard.
Whenever I consciously slow down, life rewards me.
One day, I walked around the nearby Lower Shaker Lake and gave each step my full attention. I paused to feel the sun on my arms and really soak it up. And then it happened, almost in slow motion.
A bird soared across the lake, its head so white it looked like a giant snowball headed my way. The bald eagle landed in the tree above me. Then, a big blue heron swept over the lake and landed in the same spot.
Oh, the screeches and squawks. Those two birds did not get along. The eagle won and the heron flew off, circling the lake over and over as if to say, this fight isn’t over. No one else was there to witness it, just me and my dog.
Henry Miller once wrote: “The moment one gives close attention to anything, even a blade of grass, it becomes a mysterious, awesome, indescribably magnificent world in itself. I have tried this experiment a thousand times and I have never been disappointed. The more I look at a thing, the more I see in it, and the more I see in it, the more I want to see. It is like peeling an onion. There is always another layer, and another, and another. And each layer is more beautiful than the last …”
“I am always looking for the hidden meaning, the secret message. I am always trying to understand the mystery of life. I know that I will never understand everything, but that doesn’t stop me from trying.”
Try it. Let mystery find you and reveal something new. Pay close attention. To the blade of grass, the firefly, the first morning star, the smidge of summer that opens just for you to savor.
Last week, I was working on a new book until my hands hurt and I couldn’t write any more. The grandkids were all busy with camp and other commitments. Their lives are so full of sports and friends. My mind started drifting into the future when I’ll barely see them. Don’t go there, I told myself.
I took the dog for a walk around the lake. That always pulls me back into the present moment. We didn’t get far. A turtle was sitting in our path. I held the dog back and watched as the turtle dug the grass up then the dirt.
No way. It was giving birth.
I took a few steps back and watched as she dropped egg after egg into the hole, covering a bit of dirt over each one. What a holy moment.
After the delivery was complete and the mother left, I tried to cordon off the area with some branches, so no one would step on the spot and crush the eggs.
I grabbed a piece of nearby wire fencing and wrapped it around the hole then ran home and wrote a big note. My husband added information on turtle births, covered it in plastic and wired it onto the fence so anyone passing could learn that the eggs would likely hatch in 60 to 90 days.
These little guys might not make it, with all the dogs being walked and wildlife hungry for dinner, but we did our best to protect them.
Author Michael Singer says, “Serve the moment in front of you in the highest way possible, so this moment is better off because it passed before you.”
That moment gave me a great gift. I gave it a small one in return.
This week, stay present and serve the moment in front of you.
That’s how we lift this world.
You. Me. All of us.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.