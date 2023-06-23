How can the year be almost halfway over?
Did someone short sheet the calendar?
The older you get, the faster life moves. Here’s one way to pump the brakes on it: Don’t waste a smidge of summer.
Remember when summer used to last forever? It still can. Vow to experience it like it’s your first summer ever and the last one you’ll live to see unfold. You never know how many more you get. Make this one count.
Consider this your summer playbook.
Did someone say play?
Yep. Gather the neighbors and host some front or backyard games: SPUD, ghost in the graveyard, sardines, flashlight tag, capture the flag or dodge ball.
Create your own 2023 Summer Olympics. Come up with challenges for front-yard cartwheels, somersaults and headstands. Host a water balloon toss, watermelon seed spitting contest or three-legged race. Play kickball, volleyball, badminton or four square. Have a Frisbee, bocci or cornhole tournament.
Summertime isn’t just a season, it’s a song. A lot of them. Create a summer playlist:
Pretty much anything by the Beach Boys. Include: “Summer Breeze” by Seals & Crofts; “Hot Fun in the Summertime” by Sly and the Family Stone; “Soak up the Sun” by Sheryl Crow; “About Damn Time” by Lizzo; “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina & The Waves; “Summertime Blues” by Alan Jackson; “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift; “Heat Wave” by Martha and the Vandellas; “Summer in the City” by The Lovin’ Spoonful; “Summertime” by Kenny Chesney; “Under the Boardwalk” by The Drifters; “Summer’s Here” by James Taylor; and “Summertime” by Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald.
Then get in the car, roll down all the windows, head out for a drive, blast away and sing along. Leave the city and head for cornfields and silos. Inhale all that fresh air, even the manure.
Head to the nearest DQ for a Dilly Bar or A&W for a root beer float or a random roadside ice cream stand.
Create a summer meal plan that includes lots of corn on the cob slathered in Kerrygold butter, the best butter in the world. Buy some cukes, tomatoes and lettuce from the nearest farmer’s market. Barbecue everything you can. Pack a picnic. Pick berries from the closest farm. Make fresh lemonade or sweet iced tea for sitting on the porch in the sun all day.
Polish every meal off with a Popsicle, Fudgsicle, ice cream cone, Creamsicle, lemon ice, snow cone, s’mores or watermelon.
Read, read then read some more. Read for the first time or revisit these classics: “Dandelion Wine” by Ray Bradbury; “The Princess Bride” by William Goldman; “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maud Montgomery; “The Joy Luck Club” by Amy Tan; “Waiting to Exhale” by Terry McMillan; “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” by Michael Chabon; “My Name is Asher Lev” by Chaim Potok; “Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert; “Stargirl” by Jerry Spinelli, and one of my new favorites, “The Buddha in the Attic” by Julie Otsuka.
Visit your local independent booksellers and buy books by Ohio authors like Toni Morrison, Thrity Umrigar, Mary Doria Russell, Paula McLain, John Backderf, Connie Schultz, Jacqueline Woodson, Rita Dove and Les Roberts.
Attend a free outdoor concert. Hit a drive-in movie. Get to a county fair or small-town festival. Float down a lazy river on an inner tube or raft. Kayak or canoe. Jump in a pool. Better yet, perfect your cannonball. Dive for pennies. Play Marco Polo. Swim ‘til you’re wrinkled as a prune.
Chalk the sidewalk. Follow a butterfly. Study the clouds. Laze away the day on a porch swing or hammock. Summer is your annual permission slip to be lazy. Use it wisely and often.
Expand your outdoor life. Go camping, biking, fishing, hiking or golfing, as in miniature golfing. Run in the rain. Follow a creek. Roll down a hill. Have a grass fight. Catch lightning bugs.
Protect yourself from that massive star we call the sun. Wear SPF 50. Don’t forget to coat your feet because you won’t be wearing shoes. As they say, if you’re not barefoot, you’re overdressed.
Stay out as late as you can. Stretch all the fun you can out of the day you are in, then start again tomorrow and run through a sprinkler, blow bubbles or splash in a pool.
Celebrate summer like it’s going to end any day now.
Because before you know it, it will.
