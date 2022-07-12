Don’t expect the Browns to win a Super Bowl. Or for the debacle that is the Deshaun Watson deal to disintegrate. Or for The Ohio State University to pound Michigan into oblivion every single year.
God doesn’t choose sides.
At least not in football. I imagine God has much more important things to do. She’s busy with that war in Ukraine, with poverty in Sudan, with the great planet Earth melting away.
Yes, it is troubling that the U.S. Supreme Court decided a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of a high school football coach in Washington who was suspended from the football program after praying on the 50-yard line after every game.
The conservatives on the court called Bremerton High School coach Joe Kennedy’s prayer private speech, even though the coach insisted on praying publicly while people were still in the stands.
I use that word “Supreme” only because it’s the official title. There’s nothing “supreme” about six out of nine people acting like the Taliban and stomping out the reproductive rights of women and girls all over America.
CNN reported that Kennedy started praying on the field after he was hired in 2008. By 2015, players were joining him on the field while the crowd was still in the stands. The district offered him an alternative private place to pray off the field, but the coach refused. Then he filed a lawsuit.
Kennedy, who calls himself a Christian, said his prayers “were meant to fulfill a covenant he had made to praise God after every game, ‘win or lose.’” He also had tried to turn the locker room into his pulpit by praying with the team before the games.
Students weren’t expected to participate, but what kid wouldn’t feel coerced when their coach, who is supposed to guide them all equally, makes them publicly choose whether to join him or not? That’s peer pressure combined with coach pressure.
Will the players who pray with the coach get more game time? Their favorite position to play on the field? A better letter of recommendation for colleges?
The ruling opens a door evangelical Christians are going to regret. It’s OK to pray to Jesus, but what about Allah? Or Jehovah? Or God forbid, Satan? Is that prayer protected?
Why not simply pray in private before the game and trust that God heard you for the duration of the game? Why not give thanks to God for whatever the results are right from the get go?
After all, restroom stalls make the best chapels. Who hasn’t found refuge there and the courage to ask a girl out for a date, a boss for a promotion, an hour more of hope to get through the day?
Why does a coach pray on the 50-yard line? To call attention to himself. To say, “Look everyone, I’m holy. I’m a believer.” That kind of display isn’t for God. It’s for the man doing it.
The most powerful prayer doesn’t show off.
A friend once shared a story that changed my concept of prayer. Her friend, Michael, told her that when he was in Catholic school, he spit on a nun. We’re talking mortal sin, or at least a felony. He was hauled to the principal’s office, where he sat in the hall waiting for his punishment, which back in those days included just about everything except water torture, although those holy water dousings came close.
He sat in the hall worried over his fate when the nun he had spit on came by and sat next to him. She didn’t rub in what he did. She didn’t taunt him about what would happen next. She gently said these words and walked away: “Michael, make your life a prayer.”
Make your life a prayer.
Prayer isn’t something you do for five seconds on the 50-yard line or five minutes in the team locker room or three hours at a temple or five days in an ashram.
Prayer is a way of life. And once you commit to it, your life becomes a prayer. Not a prayer anyone hears. A prayer everyone feels.
There are no stops and starts to prayer, unless you count the moment you wake up and the moment you fall asleep. Prayer becomes one silent, continuous flow, one that bathes the entire world in love.
A love that lives and dwells in each of us and in all of us.
A love that just might be God.
