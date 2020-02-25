This feels like the longest election in history.

It seems like these candidates have been running for office ever since Barack Obama got elected – the first time.

I feel like I’m watching “The Hunger Games.” Each week someone drops out from loss of money, confidence or a drop in the polls. I just want to hit fast forward and see who is left standing when we get to vote in Ohio.

As best as I can follow, here are the fallen:

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City. Former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick.

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Sen. Michael Bennett, D-Colo. Sen. Cory Booker, spiritual author Marianne Williamson.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, gone. So are Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former HUD secretary Julian Castro, former Maryland congressman John Delaney and Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor, Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., Mayor Wayne Messam, D-Fla., Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. and Richard Ojeda, former West. Va. state senator.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard D- Hawaii, appears to be hanging on, but at this point is probably running for vice president.

My apologies for forgetting the names of the other 23 candidates that may have come and gone without anyone noticing.

On one hand, it’s kind of sad. All that time, energy, money and enthusiasm wasted. On the other hand, it’s impressive that so many people actually want to run this country.

Who’s left? It could change by the time you read this.

Bernie and Mike. Amy and Pete. Joe and Elizabeth. And billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

Joe Biden, 77, seems like a ghost. Elizabeth Warren, 70, appears to be falling off the grid. Politico reported on Feb. 21 Joe Biden, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, 38, and Warren are close to going broke.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, 77, who waited too long to join the race, could last forever since he has such deep pockets.

For now, it appears Bernie Sanders, 78, will take on Donald Trump, 73, in November. A non-Democrat versus a non-Republican. Hey, how did those guys hijack both parties?

I think we need some youth in the Oval Office. A candidate must be 35 years old to run for president. Why don’t we have a cut-off age? You tell me, 70? 75?

I don’t usually write politics – you can see why, if you’re still reading – but recently a Cleveland Jewish News reader asked me, “What are your views on Trump as a supporter for Israel?”

Since I write a column for the Cleveland Jewish News and the Columbus Jewish News, it’s no surprise my readers are concerned about Israel, as they should be. But I hope people don’t pick a candidate based on one issue.

The reader wrote: “My rabbi gave me a negative answer about his (Trump’s) support for Israel. I am mixed on my views about him but concerned about the Democratic Party as well. I did not like nor trusted Hillary.”

I hear that from a lot of people who didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton, that they just didn’t like her.

Who will I vote for? It depends who is left by the time we get to vote in Ohio. But it won’t be based on whether I “like” the person. An election shouldn’t be a popularity contest. The question shouldn’t be, “Do I like this candidate?” It should be, “Is this the best candidate to serve our country and the world?”

In the last week of the 1980 presidential campaign between President Jimmy Carter and Republican nominee Ronald Reagan, they held their only debate. Just one. Hard to believe, isn’t it?

During the debate, Reagan posed a question people have been praising ever since: “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?”

Voters answered it by voting for Reagan.

Some say it’s a great campaign question. Not me. It’s self-centered and self-serving. We Americans are bigger than that. We’re better than that. Or at least we should be.

The real question to ask before you choose a candidate to vote for, isn’t whether YOU will be better off if he or she wins, but will the country be better off? Will the planet be better off? Will the poorest people on the earth be better off? Will the world we’re leaving our kids and grandkids be better off?

Those are the kind of questions to answer before voting for anyone. It’s not about me or you, it’s about WE.

All of us.

Israel included.

Read Regina Brett online at cjn.org/regina. Connect with her on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans. 2019 Ohio SPJ Best Columnist.