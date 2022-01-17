It’s a Kentucky Fried Miracle.
At least that’s what KFC and Beyond Meat are saying after they joined forces to fill big green cardboard buckets with something that looks and tastes like fried chicken, only it’s made out of plants.
Is it finger lickin’ good?
You’ll have to decide for yourself.
This vegetarian is going to take a pass.
While the ingredients are soy and wheat based, the miracle meat is prepared in the same fryers as the chickens.
It’s been almost 40 years since I had meat, so I wouldn’t be a good judge of it anyway. I don’t remember what chicken is supposed to taste like.
But I do remember the chicken that changed my life. I was standing at the kitchen sink cutting up a raw chicken breast for dinner when my knife cut into something that bled. That’s when I said, “I’m done.”
That chicken was once a being walking the earth, one that I couldn’t go out and kill if it were up to me.
I’m not a preacher. If you want to eat meat at every meal, go for it.
Just do it consciously.
Just know it takes up a lot of earth resources to feed one animal for years just to provide a week’s worth of meals for one family. That land could be better used by planting crops to feed the masses. It takes 13 pounds of grains to produce one pound of meat to eat. Why not eat directly from the Earth? A plant-based diet uses a third of the land used to support a meat and dairy diet.
Plus the earth would be less violated by animal emissions and manure.
KFC isn’t the only one experimenting with flying the coop. Last week, a four-page ad tucked into national newspapers announced, “Chicken is broken.”
Daring Foods at Daring.com announced it is “making chicken better by making it out of plants.”
Their biggest concern? The unsustainable carbon footprint.
Daring.com is doing it for the people, the planet, and well, the chickens. You gotta admit, it’s pretty sad when you pass a chicken truck on the highway and see all those birds jammed into small cages stacked sky high on their way to your dinner plate.
Daring wants to give you a chicken “that’s a lot braver, a lot bolder. A chicken that’s smarter, healthier, and more sustainable. A chicken that delivers on everything we love about chicken, with none of the baggage.”
It’s great that companies are experimenting with plants to give you the texture and taste to match chicken. But you can actually eat great meals without having them taste like meat. When I first went vegetarian, I ate a lot of fake sausage, burgers and hot dogs.
Now, most of my meals come from plants, not from a plant.
People constantly ask, “What do you do for protein?” One of my vegan friends gets so tired of hearing it, he answers, “Don’t ask me about my protein and I won’t ask you about your cholesterol.”
Sometimes people ask out of curiosity, but sometimes it seems like a challenge so they can defend eating meat. Do they really want to know or are they trying to point out that your body is suffering from your diet?
Our protein sources include every kind of nut on the planet, nut butters, lentils, chickpeas, black beans, baked beans, edamame, soy, seeds, quinoa, grains, nutritional yeast, tofu, tempeh and lots of vegetables, which contain protein.
You want to be as strong as an ox? The ox is an herbivore. So are elephants, gorillas, bison, rhinos, horses and cows.
And super athletes. NBA star Kyrie Irving went vegan. So did Colin Kaepernick. Vegan weight lifter Patrik Baboumian was named Germany’s Strongest Man in 2011. Venus Williams went vegan.
Tom Brady, the best quarterback in the history of the game, eats a mostly plant-based died and he’s won seven Super Bowls. He went 80/20. He’s 80% vegan, but 20% of his diet is lean meat.
The 80/20 rule isn’t a bad place to start. Neither is a bucket of KFC Beyond Fried Chicken or a plate of Daring nuggets.
There’s a growing movement to start the year by going vegan for a month called Veganuary. Or you can start in February. Or with one meal.
Keep it simple. Make breakfast vegan. Or vegetarian. Or just cut out red meat one day a week.
You don’t have to go cold turkey.
But if you did, the turkeys would be pretty pleased.
Just sayin.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans. Listen to “Little Detours” with Regina Brett at reginabrett.com or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.