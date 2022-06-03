Once again, the body count is horrific.
Once again, our leaders offer mere thoughts and prayers or worse, silence.
When people don’t lead, others fill in the void. The most powerful statements came from an actor and a coach.
Actor Matthew McConaughey wrote this after the Robb Elementary School massacre killed 21 in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, population 16,122.
“We have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedom grant us.”
“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we reevaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs. … This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better.”
Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, didn’t want to talk basketball at his news conference. Instead, he spoke truth to power.
“In the last 10 days, we’ve had elderly black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, we’ve had Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California. Now we have children murdered at school,” he said. “When are we going to do something?”
“Do you realize that 90% of Americans, regardless of political party, want background checks, universal background checks? Ninety percent of us,” Kerr said.
He asked us to put pressure on the 50 Republican senators who refuse to pass House Resolution H.R. 8, a bipartisan gun bill that would tighten background checks. Kerr was just 18 when his father was shot and killed by a militant Islamic group at American University of Beirut where he taught.
The coach said, “I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings – I ask you, ‘Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers?” Kerr asked.
The House of Representatives passed the bill. It hasn’t gone up for a Senate vote yet.
“We’re being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote, despite what we, the American people, want,” Kerr said. “They won’t vote on it, because they want to hold on to their own power.”
And to the support of gun lovers everywhere.
Once again, a massacrist used an AR-15 style rifle. He purchased it legally because our so-called leaders stopped banning the weapon. Back in 1994, President Bill Clinton signed an assault weapons ban so you couldn’t buy the AR-15 and similar semi-automatic rifles designed to kill loads of people in a short time.
Mass shootings dropped in the next decade. When the ban expired in 2004, gun makers and sellers made up for lost time.
The AR-15 is so popular, the National Rifle Association dubbed it “America’s Rifle.”
Yes, it is popular in America. It’s the choice of killers all over America. Look how popular it is.
• Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Feb. 14, 2018.
Seventeen people dead.
• Route 91 Harvest musical festival in Las Vegas. Oct. 1, 2017.
Fifty-eight people dead.
• First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Nov. 5, 2017.
Twenty-six people dead.
• Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. June 12, 2016.
Fourty-nine people dead.
• The Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, Calif. Dec. 2, 2015.
Fourteen people dead.
• Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Conn. Dec. 14, 2012.
Twenty-seven people dead.
• Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. May 22, 2022.
Twenty-one people dead, 18 of them children.
Maybe we need to run photos of those torn, shattered, tiny bodies in Texas to let the politicians see what a round of bullets from an AR-15 does to the face of a second grader.
Maybe then they would stop boasting that they’re “Pro-God, pro-gun, pro-Trump.” Maybe they would stop taking money from gun lobbyists to get elected. Maybe they would actually do something to stop the carnage.
We need more than thoughts and prayers. We need strong gun safety legislation.
I’m not trying to take away all your guns. Just one. The AR-15 style weapon created – and used – to kill mass quantities of people. The one that is killing children. The one that just murdered 18 more.
I’m not trying to take away your Second Amendment right to bear arms. You can have that and still have gun safety laws. We can have both: an amendment that allows for the right to bear arms and laws that protect the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of every child in America.
Treat the Second Amendment like we do the First Amendment. We have freedom of the press, but we also have libel, privacy and slander laws to protect people from that freedom.
It’s about passing sane, sensible gun safety legislation. No one needs an AR-15 style gun. No one.
We can’t change everything. But let’s start with this.
This part of the epidemic we can and must, stop.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.