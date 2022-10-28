The black mice cutouts are taped to the stairs.
The big white hairy spider web is stretched over the TV screen.
The sugar cookies might look inedible with those giant M&M eyeballs, piles of orange sprinkles and green gooey icing snot on the nose of the ghosts, but we had a blast making them.
Yes, you can tell I have grandkids.
Good thing, because I don’t ever want to stop celebrating Halloween. Every October, you get to feel like a child again.
I loved Halloween growing up. We lived in a small town, Ravenna, where all the neighbors knew we had 11 kids so they gave us handfuls of candy. The nuns who taught us lived in the convent a block away and gave out the biggest chocolate bars, which always surprised and thrilled us.
The workers at Oak Rubber handed out balloons. The old Italian ladies on Sycamore Street invited us in their houses and gave us special bags of candy plus homemade treats.
And we got all the leftovers. The next day, the neighbors would drop the candy off at our house.
The best part after trick or treating was “the grand sorting.” We dumped our pillowcases of candy out on the floor to compare our haul and trade with our siblings. No one wanted the peanut butter taffy or the rock-hard bubble gum or the pineapple-flavored lollipops.
Every kid has a different favorite and a dreaded candy they refuse to eat. One year, I overdosed on Milk Duds and threw up. I have not eaten one since.
Besides not giving out Milk Duds, my tips for Halloween are:
If you’re handing out candy, dress up. Come on, make it fun. Wear all black with a black knit cap, a mask over your eyes and pretend you’re a thief. Toss a sheet on and be a ghost. Wear a witch hat or cowboy shirt or wrap yourself in toilet paper and be a mummy.
Make it safe. No burning candles in those jack-o-lanterns near the door or on the steps. Clear your path and steps of leaves and any tripping hazards. Make sure it’s well lit. Put the pets away. Some kids are terrified of dogs. Park your car out of sight so no one is tempted to trick you by soaping the windows, and the kids can zip across the driveways and yards faster.
Welcome every child at the door, no matter how old they look. So what if that vampire looks 21? He still has the spirit of Halloween so he gets a treat. My favorite Halloween memory is the night a 6-foot-tall ghost in a white sheet came to our door trick or treating. Turns out it was my dad playing a trick on us. What made it more precious is knowing my dad never went trick or treating as a child.
Who cares if kids from other neighborhoods are dropped off in carloads by your house? Maybe it isn’t safe to go door to door in their neighborhood. Make them feel special.
I love those people who go all out with tombstones in the front yard, scary music blaring and smoke pouring from a cauldron with the candy inside.
If you’re tempted to give out toothbrushes or math flashcards, don’t. It’s the one fun day when treats are free. Have some fun non-candy treats on hand for kids with food allergies – Legos, glow sticks, Playdough, vampire teeth or spider rings.
If you’re worried about COVID-19, send the treats down a homemade chute. Wear a mask and gloves, and send the candy down a chute crafted from a wrapping paper tube or PVC pipe taped to the porch railing.
Praise every costume, even if you don’t know what it is.
Offer a mix of favorites: Twix, Kit Kats, Snickers, M&M’s, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids and old standards like Tootsie Rolls and lollipops. I’m always amazed how many older kids just want a good old-fashioned lollipop.
Don’t make the kids say, “trick or treat” or insist on a “thank you.” Maybe the child has autism or anxiety issues and it took everything in them just to get dressed up and show up at your doorstep. Be kind.
If there aren’t many houses in your area, go all out and hand out king-sized candy. Those kids are working hard. Make it worth their time and effort.
When in doubt, think like a kid.
Then act like one and eat all the leftovers.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.