Be prepared to feel uncomfortable.
And that’s not always a bad thing.
Some people who feel uncomfortable do things like banning books to help them feel more comfortable.
A school board in McMinn County, Tenn., voted unanimously last month to ban “Maus” a graphic novel about the Holocaust. The 10 members weren’t comfortable with the book’s content, age appropriateness and manner of portraying the slaughter of six million Jews.
Now, their eighth graders can feel more comfortable and so can they.
Have you read "Maus"?
“Maus” is a Pulitzer-Prize winning graphic novel by Art Spiegelman, whose Polish Jewish parents survived the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp that the Nazis ran in Poland.
In his book, the Jews are mice; the Germans are cats.
One school board opposed it because, “It shows people hanging, it shows them killing kids. Why does the educational system promote this kind of stuff? It is not wise or healthy.”
The author’s response? Spiegelman told The New York Times, “This is disturbing imagery. But you know what? It’s disturbing history.”
History that should disturb us so much so that it never happens again.
But instead we want to shield kids from it – kids who have access to the internet.
When NBC News sent a public records request to nearly 100 school districts in Texas, it discovered 86 formal requests to remove books from libraries last year. The books included, “The Bluest Eye,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Salvage the Bones.”
Oscar Wilde wrote, “The books that the world calls immoral are the books that show the world its own shame.” This from a brilliant writer who was tried, convicted and imprisoned for the crime of being gay.
I love the movement “Maus” created: Middle school kids are forming book clubs to read all the banned books. A comic books store owner offered to ship “Maus” free to anyone in that Tennessee school district. “Maus” is now a bestseller. The last time I looked, it was out of stock on Amazon.
When it comes to the Holocaust, we’re more comfortable having our kids read books that focus on the good Gentiles that tried to help. Books like, “Number the Stars,” “The Book Thief” and “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,” which are all beautiful, important books.
Even “The Diary of Anne Frank” doesn’t tell kids what happened after the Nazi raid, how Anne was shoved onto a train, sent to Auschwitz extermination camp and died at Bergen-Belsen at age 14.
It’s OK to teach the Holocaust as long as it isn’t too harsh. Let’s leave out the brutality, the murders, the ashes. Let’s keep them clueless so they can be more comfortable.
Which leads me to Whoopi Goldberg.
The Oscar-winning actress got suspended from hosting “The View” after a discussion Jan. 31 over the banning of “Maus.”
She exhibited how clueless she is about the Holocaust when she said, “This is white people doing it to white people. Y’all go fight amongst yourselves … let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race … it’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about.”
She was clueless that the Nazis wanted to create a supreme Aryan race by exterminating the Jews. Clueless over Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution” to eradicate the “inferior race.”
ABC, the show’s network’s answer was to silence her for two weeks.
Cancel Culture stops another conversation, one that would have been complicated, complex and controversial, but could have educated America about Holocaust history.
When you ban books, you ban important conversations. You cut off access to education, the kind Goldberg never got. The kind that is still sorely missing in America.
Tough talks are tough. But silence is worse.
History has proven it’s deadly.
My last book club meeting got rocky after we read “Homegoing,” a novel about two half-sisters and the impact slavery had on their family forever.
We ended up talking about slavery, racism, antisemitism and the Holocaust. Some of our Jewish members and our African American members left feeling bruised, angry and misunderstood by what each other said.
One member asked what I would do, since I started the book club. The truth is, I didn’t want to deal with it. It made me too uncomfortable. Let’s stick to easy books, I thought.
No way.
Instead, I emailed them all and acknowledged that it is uncomfortable discussing tough issues like race, racism, antisemitism, slavery and the Holocaust.
But it’s important to have tough discussions. Too many people avoid them and avoid the books that trigger them – to the point of wanting them banned.
We can handle hard discussions. We can learn from each other even when we don’t like what someone said or how they said it.
Yes, it will feel uncomfortable, but let’s unpack that discomfort, feel it, share it and let it challenge and change us. That’s what great books do. Challenge and change us.
There’s an old saying, “There’s no growth in a comfort zone.”
There’s also no comfort in a growth zone.
So if you’re feeling uncomfortable, that’s a good thing.
It’s time to grow.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans. Listen to “Little Detours” with Regina Brett at reginabrett.com or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.