So many books, so little time.
We’ve all heard the saying. Some own the poster, the coffee mug or carry the slogan on tote bags brimming with books.
You’re gonna need a bigger bag, as the Cleveland Jewish Book Festival Second Chapter runs from March 2 through April 30.
I love books.
I mean, love them.
When I walk into a bookstore, hide my credit card. I can’t just buy one book, I have to leave with four or five. OK, sometimes eight.
Yes, my name is Regina and I’m powerless over books.
Books are my retreat, my refuge, my best bet for restoring my soul and rebooting my brain after a difficult day or week that’s gone wonky on me.
Books were my escape growing up. You want privacy in a house with 10 siblings? You stick your nose in a book and, voila, you’re alone on a desert island or living in a lighthouse by the sea or living the dreamy life of an only child riding horses on a bluegrass farm in Virginia.
You want to travel beyond the borders of your small town that has no bus or taxi or movie theater? You head to the library and open a book and you’re whisked off to France with Hemingway or Africa with Karen Blixen or to “The Promised Land” with Martin Fletcher.
That’s why I was giddy getting the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s giant postcard in the mail announcing the book festival’s second chapter. Most of the events are free and virtual.
There’s something for everyone:
“52 Shabbats: Friday Night Dinners Inspired by a Global Jewish Kitchen” by Faith Kramer. Maybe this will convince my husband to cook a few meals for me.
“A Shoe Story” by Jane L. Rosen is about a woman with a closetful of shoes and just one month to discover the future she thought was lost to her. Sounds intriguing.
“The Thread Collectors: A Novel,” by Shaunna J. Edwards and Alyson Richman grabbed me with this Goodreads description: “1863: In a small Creole cottage in New Orleans, an ingenious young Black woman named Stella embroiders intricate maps on repurposed cloth to help enslaved men flee and join the Union Army. Bound to a man who would kill her if he knew of her clandestine activities, Stella has to hide not only her efforts but her love for William, a Black soldier and a brilliant musician.”
If you’ve been looking for love in all the wrong places, on March 9, you can learn from “Mr. Perfect on Paper,” by Jean Meltzer and “The Matchmaker’s Gift,” by Lynda Cohen Loigman. It’s a virtual event at 7 p.m.
“The Matchmaker’s Gift” has the most beautiful cover and tells the story of two women from two different eras who can see soulmates in unexpected places.
Don’t you love a good beshert novel?
“Aging with a Plan: How A Little Thought Today Can Vastly Improve Your Tomorrow,” by Sharona Hoffman is at 10 a.m. April 30 at the Mandel JCC in Beachwood. Every boomer and their kids could use this book. I could list about 24 people who need it right now.
I constantly hear from friends who aren’t sure how to take the car keys away from their aging parents, or how to talk about when it’s time to move into independent living. The book also offers a guide on when to retire, and how to save enough money to retire so maybe you’ll be able to do it without destroying your marriage.
This book could solve a lot of problems before they happen. Imagine having those delicate end-of-life discussions before someone is too impaired to let you know their wishes. Or talking about what to leave your children to avoid a battle over the fancy china or gramma’s wedding ring. Each chapter ends in a checklist to make it easier to digest and put it into action.
Of course there’s something for the kiddies. March 19 is Kids Day with “My Mushy Matzah Ball,” by Arianna Brooks. It kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Mandel JCC. It’s $20 for a family or $25 for an extended family.
And for the parents, on March 15 you can learn about “And How are the Children? Timeless Lessons from the Frontlines of Motherhood” by Marjorie Margolies, a virtual event at 1 p.m.
Just don’t forget that tote bag.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.