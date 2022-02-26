We stand with Ukraine.
We stand with Ukraine as its people huddle in subway stations that turned into bomb shelters over night.
We stand with the old man standing outside his shattered home after Russian shells landed.
We stand with the man on the Kiev metro snuggling his cat to protect it from whatever happens next.
We stand with the father who said goodbye to his little girl so she would be safe somewhere else while he stayed to defend their country.
We stand with the old woman in the dirt floor basement bewildered by the bombs above.
We stand with families who woke to find their lives and futures turned upside down.
We stand with the children who fled schools and apartments pummeled by artillery.
We stand with the parents who packed suitcases, backpacks and trash bags to flee with their families on trains and buses and on foot.
We stand with those who cower from the high pitched whistles of incoming mortar shells, the breaking glass, the falling plaster, the stench of gunpowder.
We stand with those who can’t leave, who have lost power, running water, heat and hope.
We stand with those on the front lines who don’t have the power to flee.
We stand with the Ukrainian soldiers trying to defend David against Goliath. We stand with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
We stand with the protesters in St. Petersburg, Russia, who oppose their president’s cruelty.
We stand with the journalists risking their lives there to show us the truth.
We stand against tyranny.
We stand against Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. We stand against his violence. We stand against his tanks and artillery. We stand against this war to seize land, power and resources.
We stand against this phony and fabricated justification for war and all Putin’s propaganda and paranoia. We stand against his claim that Ukraine is not a sovereign nation. We stand against his lie that Ukraine was “created by Russia.”
We stand against former president Donald Trump for praising Putin, calling him “smart,” “savvy” and “genius” as the attack was carried out.
We stand with Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, who fear they might be next.
We stand with the European Union as it finds homes for war refugees.
#WeStandWithUkraine in all our blue and yellow posts on social media.
In Cleveland, Terminal Tower was lit up in colors of the Ukraine flag. So were public buildings and monuments in Sandusky, Cincinnati, Dallas, Buffalo, London, Paris, Berlin, Rome
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum condemned the invasion with this statement: “As we stand at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial, it is impossible to remain silent while, once again, innocent people are being killed purely because of insane pseudo-imperial megalomania.” The museum warned that “any symptom of indifference is a sign of complicity.”
So what can you do from so far away?
You can share posts like this one: Elena Kovalskaya, director of the Vsevolod Meyerhold Theater and Cultural Center in Moscow, quit in protest of the invasion. She wrote on Facebook, “It is impossible to work for a murderer and collect a salary from him.”
You can find the courage and compassion to imagine yourself in Ukraine. Do you flee? What do you take? What do you leave? How much money do you bring? Will you have phone service to contact friends and family? What happens to your neighbors? Your parents? Your children? Your pets? Will you ever see your home again?
Then you take out your checkbook and donate. Choose a charity: UNICEF Ukraine, Save the Children, U.N. Refugee Agency, United Help Ukraine, Nova Ukraine, Voices of Children, the Ukrainian Red Cross, World Jewish Relief, Jewish Agency for Israel, Jewish Federations of North America, your local federation, American Joint Distribution Center.
You stay informed. You read real news. The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Akron Jewish News. You donate to the GoFundMe created to support The Kyiv Independent.
You learn the history to understand the truth. You watch the Netflix movie “Winter On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom.” You boycott Russian goods and services.
You #StandWithUkraine
After Germany invaded Poland and started World War II, poet W.H. Auden wrote “September 1, 1939.” Those words challenge us today:
“All I have is a voice / To undo the folded lie …
“Defenceless under the night / Our world in stupor lies; / Yet, dotted everywhere, / Ironic points of light / Flash out wherever the Just / Exchange their messages:
“May I, composed like them / Of Eros and of dust, / Beleaguered by the same / Negation and despair, /Show an affirming flame.
Now is the time to show your affirming flame.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.