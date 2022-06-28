And now the real work begins.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending 50 years of federal abortion rights. Whether you applaud the decision or abhor it, there is much work to be done.
For those who call themselves pro-child and pro-choice, I hear you.
Yes, they lied and said Roe was settled law.
Yes, they will push for a nationwide ban on reproductive rights.
Yes, it feels like the clock has been turned back 50 years.
Yes, guns have more rights than women do in this country.
Yes, Clarence Thomas will likely go after gay marriage. I hope he reads Loving v. Virginia to remember there was a time when this country wouldn’t allow him to legally marry his wife.
It’s time to turn your anger into action:
Protest. Attend a rally for Roe. Take a knee every time the National Anthem is played. Turn your back on it in protest at every public event.
Vote them out of office. The November election is just four months away. Campaign, donate, run for office. As Amy Klobuchar said, “We cannot allow a world where our daughters have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers.”
Push to expand the U.S. Supreme Court.
Use Facebook, Twitter and every platform available to share access to sexual and reproductive health services in states that honor women’s rights.
When money talked, racism walked. Pressure must come from corporations. That Confederate flag in Mississippi didn’t come until the NCAA said it couldn’t host any championship events. The Washington football team didn’t drop the word Redskins until FedEx said, lose the name or lose the stadium.
What if Coke threatened to move out of Atlanta? If insurance companies threatened to leave Columbus? If major corporations declared they will not do business in states that don’t honor the rights of women?
DICK’S Sporting Goods announced it will provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion access. “If the state you live in restricts access to abortion, DICK’S Sporting Goods will provide up to $4,000 in travel reimbursement to travel to the nearest location where that care is legally available. This benefit will be provided to any teammate, spouse or dependent enrolled in our medical plan, along with one support person.”
Shop there and tell the world why you do. Ask other corporations to make the same offer.
Become part of the network to safe abortions. Invitations have sprung up all over Facebook: “If you are a person who suddenly finds yourself with a need to go camping in another state, a state friendly towards camping, just know that I will happily drive you, support you, and not talk about the camping trip to anyone ever.”
Now, if you call yourself pro-life and applaud the decision, then your work has just started. If you believe that a just society protects ALL life, then get busy. You have a lot of work to do, unless you are just pro-birth and not really pro-life.
What will you do to care for unplanned and unwanted children? Will you become a foster parent? There are already over 400,000 children in foster care.
Will you adopt a child?
Will you insist on mandatory child support starting at the heartbeat of a baby so a mother can afford prenatal care?
What will you do to expand the safety net for children and mothers?
Will you vote for people who will expand Medicaid? Increase the child tax credit? Provide universal free health care for mothers, infants and children? Expand parental leave? Increase the minimum wage so a single mom can afford to raise a child their entire life?
Will you make the birth and delivery and follow-up appointments free?
Will you cover the cost of diapers and formula? Pre-care and after school programs?
Will you make birth control free and accessible for all women of all childbearing ages?
Will you hold men accountable? Will you insist on establishing instant paternity and make the dad support that life from conception to college graduation?
Will you make vasectomies free? Will you create birth control options to prevent men from getting women pregnant? A woman can have one baby a year. Men can impregnate an endless number of women.
The bottom line is, no woman wants an abortion. She wants the freedom to choose whether or not to become a parent.
No one else should make that decision for her.
