Every year, we in Northeast Ohio pay big bucks for snowplow service.
It’s always a gamble: Will you get your money’s worth? If it doesn’t snow at all, you feel ripped off. If it snows a lot, the plow company feels ripped off.
Vegas should take odds on it. This year, the Ohio Turnpike even held a contest to name their plows. The winners? Darth Blader, Snow Force One, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow More Mr. Ice Guy.
On Martin Luther King Day, the snow piled up, but no plow. No plow in the morning, no plow at noon, no plow by 4 p.m. with 12 inches on the ground and more pouring down.
We couldn’t get out of the driveway. My husband got stuck but made it back into the garage. We canceled all plans for the day, not that we had many. A doctor appointment. The dog going to day care. Spending time with the grandkids on their day off school.
But that was huge to me. They had the whole day off and I missed it.
Then the water from the kitchen sink faucet wouldn’t run. Was a pipe frozen? Arrgh. I had just loaded the dishwasher. My husband climbed around the crawl space under the house to warm up the pipes, but they were fine. I opened up the cupboard under the sink and put a space heater nearby.
I unloaded the dishes and washed them in the bathroom sink.
I was getting annoyed with life, and as spouses sometimes do, took it out on my husband, grumbling. When he called the snowplow company, he was too kind. (Is there such a thing?). He used the word “please” too often. (Is there such a thing?)
Then my phone rang. The woman who watches the neighbor’s cat couldn’t get her car through the snow. Could I do it?
Life has taught me to do the next right thing, so I grabbed my coat. Just then, my daughter called and suggested that our kitchen water problem might be caused by a dead battery in the hands-free faucet sensor. I relayed the info to my husband.
I tugged on my tallest boots, marched through the foot-high snow to the neighbors when a snow drift quickly filled my boots.
This Zen saying came to me: Chop wood, carry water. The holy is in the small actions that life asks of you. So I fed the cat. Washed the can. Filled the water bowl. Said hello to the invisible cat.
As I turned to leave, I saw a shovel by the door. Why bother, I thought. It’ll just snow more. Then I heard the words, “Serve the moment in front of you in the highest way possible.” That’s one of my favorite slices of wisdom from Michael Singer.
So I shoveled a path for the cat lady. It was just a few feet, but when I paused to shift the snow, the snow shifted something in me.
I suddenly saw the beauty in all that white. The stillness. The quiet. The light dancing on the flakes tumbling down. Each minuscule flake a marvel.
When I walked into my house, my husband was beaming. The kitchen water was on. It was the battery after all. My heart smiled.
But my monkey mind still wanted to be bothered by the snowplow, or as we called it, the no plow. I tried to quiet that part of me that felt it had a justified resentment. I mean, come on, nine houses on our street had been plowed by 9 a.m. My husband had already called and texted the company. I had already complained to friends, who sent the names of their great plow services.
Instead, I sat and listened to a talk by Singer, who reminded me: “The great way is not difficult for those who have no preferences.”
How about snow preferences?
I vowed to do nothing until the recording was over. Sometimes the highest thing is to do nothing. It was 4:30 p.m. Then 5 p.m. Two minutes before the talk ended, at 5:20 p.m. I saw the light.
The plow had arrived. They did a great job digging us out.
I have friends in Florida who love missing the salt, the slush, the snow piles. One posted a picture on Facebook of a tape measure posed on a sunny sidewalk with these words: “A foot of sunshine and it’s still pouring down!”
I laughed. But I wouldn’t trade places.
Sure, we had so much snow.
But I still have snow much more to learn from it.
