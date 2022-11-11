No matter what happened on Election Day, do not lose hope.
It would be great if decent, honest, honorable candidates got elected, but chances are good that some bad people got elected. Chances are good that too many voters listened to the lies and voted liars into office.
Don’t lose heart.
It may feel like the end, but it isn’t. We’re still in the middle of this story that is called America.
Last week, I went to see U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney at The City Club of Cleveland. I went to be part of the standing ovation thanking her for defending our country from the domestic terrorists who tried to prevent the peaceful transition of power by violently trying to stop the certification of the vote – a first ever in our country.
I left Cheney’s talk with great hope, and with a greater love for this country.
Being a bold, vocal defender of democracy cost her the seat in Wyoming, a seat she was willing to lose because she committed herself to a higher mission: to preserve the republic.
She is vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, “the largest criminal case in the nation’s history,” she said, with over 1,000 people interviewed, resulting in millions of pages of documents.
Cheney has been a Republican since she cast her first vote in 1984.
“My party has really lost its way in a way that is dangerous,” she said. “This is a fundamental fight for the soul of the country. It’s a fight we have to win; the stakes are so high.”
How do we win? Stop giving power to people who lie about the attack on Jan. 6. Challenge those who defend it, excuse it or minimize it.
“If you elect people who will blow through the guardrails of democracy, they will blow through the guardrails of democracy,” Cheney said.
You are a guardrail. What can you do to defend democracy?
Stop tolerating false claims by candidates. Do your research. Expand your reading. Question the “news” that pops up on Facebook and Twitter.
Choose country over party when you vote, not the person who will advance your party at any cost.
“We are the most perfect nation that ever existed,” Cheney said. “The way to be a more perfect union is through the constitution.”
Get a copy of the U.S. Constitution. Read it. Carry it. Defend it. That document holds this country together.
Don’t support candidates who choose their own political future over what is best for this country and for our planet.
Don’t support candidates who tell you they will only accept the outcome of the election if they are declared the winner. They are not worthy to hold any office.
A free country celebrates the peaceful transition of power and so do the best leaders.
Al Gore, who won the popular vote by 500,000, but lost the electoral college vote, gave this concession speech: “Tonight, for the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy, I offer my concession. I also accept my responsibility, which I will discharge unconditionally, to honor the new president-elect and do everything possible to help him bring Americans together in fulfillment of the great vision that our Declaration of Independence defines and that our Constitution affirms and defends.
“I know that many of my supporters are disappointed. I am too. But our disappointment must be overcome by our love of country.”
John McCain offered this concession speech: “The American people have spoken, and they have spoken clearly. A little while ago, I had the honor of calling Sen. Barack Obama – to congratulate him on being elected the next president of the country that we both love.”
He called it an honor. Because at his core, McCain was an honorable man.
“Today, I was a candidate for the highest office in the country I love so much. And tonight, I remain her servant. That is blessing enough for anyone and I thank the people of Arizona for it.
“Tonight – tonight, more than any night, I hold in my heart nothing but love for this country and for all its citizens, whether they supported me or Sen. Obama, I wish Godspeed to the man who was my former opponent and will be my president.
“And I call on all Americans, as I have often in this campaign, to not despair of our present difficulties but to believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here. Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.”
Let’s make history.
Let’s become more than bystanders.
Let’s become guardrails and guardians of this democracy.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.