Grab the kids, the popcorn and the remote to watch “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” on Netflix.
When it comes to the perils of puberty and teen crushes, this movie crushes it.
It’s both accurate and painful for anyone who survived puberty or is on the verge of pimples sabotaging popularity.
Then there’s being Jewish on top of it all. When the tween daughter complains, “Dad, I need a break,” he yells, “Welcome to being Jewish. We don’t get breaks.”
The movie tells the tale of BFFs Stacy Friedman and Lydia Rodriguez Katz, who are planning epic bat mitzvahs. Things fall apart when they both fall for the same jerk, Andy Goldfarb. You gotta love Stacy’s attempt at flirting: “Hi, Andy, I like your yarmulke.”
The film covers best friends and betrayals, forgiveness and faith. It’s kind of Judy Blume meets “Mean Girls” or a Jewish, “Are you there God? It’s me Stacy.”
It’s rated PG-13 for suggestive material, a little strong language and a bit of teen drinking. It’s tame except for a few cringe-worthy moments that made my mouth fall open.
Adam Sandler stars as the dad and his real-life daughters play his two daughters. His wife, Jackie, plays Lydia’s mother.
“Everyone be normal. We’re going to temple,” he tells his family. Who can’t relate? Sandler jokes a bit, but he plays a devoted dad who isn’t a joke, like too many movies make dads out to be.
The bat mitzvah theme is a big deal. Lydia chose Candyland; Stacy picked New York City. Sandler tries to tone it down, telling them about his bar mitzvah. “You know what the theme was? Being Jewish.”
“Listen, when I got bar mitzvahed we had a party in grandma’s basement,” he says. In real life, Sandler’s party was in the family basement.
Some won’t like the focus on the expensive bat mitzvah party, but the core of the movie is about how faith and family help kids navigate the minefield that is middle school, with hormones, periods, pimples, baby fat and boobs that won’t grow or grow too fast.
There are a few semi-seismic moments, when tweens attempt a secret kiss in the temple and when private body jokes go public, but teens do things like that. I loved Stacy’s focus on her mitzvah project and watching her practice her Hebrew portion. Rabbi Rebecca keeps her on track with goofy, but spot-on songs.
Ultimately, the move helps to normalize all that adolescent angst. It also familiarizes gentiles with what it means to be Jewish and part of a Jewish family that celebrates the value of doing good for others.
Kudos to Sandler for celebrating his Jewishness in a big, bold way. He also gave us the best Chanukah song, one he wrote with “Saturday Night Live” writers Lewis Morton and Ian Maxtone-Graham and performed on SNL in December 1994. It’s a gift for every Jewish kid who feels left out during Christmas and a welcome alternative to the dreaded “Dreidel” song. Sandler’s wife converted to Judaism, and they are raising their daughters Jewish.
There aren’t many movies that celebrate the b’nai mitzvah experience and take an audience along the ride for this rite of passage. The movie makes you question: When are you really an adult? What does it truly mean to be an adult? Is it an age? Is it a pile of experiences? The movie reveals it’s a process that never ends.
It also makes you realize we’re all called to repair the world, which can start by simply repairing a friendship.
I watched the movie with my grandkids, who aren’t Jewish, and later saw it with my husband and his brother, who are Jewish.
For the grandkids, it was a coming-of-age story. They’re 14, 12 and 10. They got to see others share the awkwardness of getting your period, how social media can go awry, how you should never post anything that you don’t want your grandmother to see. Or your crush.
How wonderful that they got to see a movie that celebrates the Jewish part of their family, their Jewish grandpa, uncles and great-uncles.
What a rare gem: a coming-of-age movie that doubles as a Jewish coming-of-age story.
Writer Lior Zaltzman gave it the highest praise on Kveller.com: “There’s a general Jewish spirit to it that ties it all together. This movie has a Jewish soul.”
One that will comfort any child on the precipice of puberty.
