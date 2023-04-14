What do you do?
The question sometimes feels like an indictment.
You start to answer, and it feels like you’re flailing to grab a rung on the ladder of life’s worth.
I’ve been at schmoozing events and watched high-powered corporate types skip right over the spouses because that’s what they see them as – mere spouses, not women (or men) with their own interesting identities, worth and value.
I’ve been in conversations where the person allegedly conversing is actually scanning the room for someone more important to talk to. They don’t even bother to make eye contact with you, they’re just a bobblehead bouncing up and down and back and forth as they see who else is on the radar screen to impress.
What do you do?
That’s often the first question we ask or are asked at social events. An article in The Wall Street Journal April 10 by Rachel Feintzeig challenged people to move past the work question, which too often feels like the “worth” question.
You hear it at dinner parties, temple and church events, any time you venture out of your inner circle, “So what do you do?”
I’m sometimes tempted to answer, “Anything I want.”
Or, “It’s top secret. If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”
Yes, I’ve been watching too many spy thrillers.
Our doing is often our undoing. We’re often too busy, too over-scheduled and too tied to our work world to have a life full of joy and mystery and stories to tell.
Feintzeig wrote in her article, “Some of us grasp onto our titles like a life raft, convinced they’re the thing that makes us worth talking to. Others blurt out the query because it’s easy, acceptable small talk – or because we have let our jobs eat up so much of our time we have no room for anything else.”
“What would happen if we didn’t lead with our professional selves?”
No, you won’t drown. You don’t need that life raft. You need a life.
A few weeks ago, a good friend called to say goodbye to my husband. Richard called to say he’s dying. He wanted to say farewell to a good friend. What an honor, to be chosen for that last call.
That call jolted me awake. The friend had been a work colleague at the top of his game for so long, I couldn’t imagine him ever quitting. Cancer will do that. Knock the doing right out of you.
Retirement knocks all the rungs out from under you, too. Who are you now? Go exploring and find out. You don’t have to lead with who you used to be.
We’re all a lot of things. I’m a columnist and a grandmother of three. I’m an author and a woman who loves to kayak, hike and attempt to line dance to ‘90s country music.
Instead of asking people, What do you do? Expand your questions:
What’s your passion? What do you enjoy doing most? Oops, there’s that doing again. What hobbies do you enjoy? Do you have any pets? What are you reading? What shows are you watching? Where did you grow up? What’s your favorite way to spend time?
What trips have you taken? What trips do you want to take? Tell me a story about your golden doodle or grandson that made you laugh out loud.
What brings you joy? That question has led to some deep conversations with people who look at me stunned and say, I have no idea. They confide that they haven’t experienced joy in a while, then we launch into a deep discussion about how to change that.
What’s your superpower? My husband can identify people by the back of their heads. When he’s behind someone, he instantly knows who is walking in front of him. I can barely remember their name even if I had lunch with them last month.
My superpower? Getting people unstuck. If you lead with, “I can’t …” or “I don’t know how to …” you’ll leave with five steps you can take to change that.
What do you do for fun? It doesn’t have to be sky diving, deep sea diving or white water rafting. My fun? Hide and seek with the grandkids and playing cards with my daughter.
Instead of focusing on our resume lives, it’s time to live the kind of life you want people to remember and celebrate long after you’re gone.
You are more than what you do.
So is everyone else.
