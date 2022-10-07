The heat is on.
Yes, I am a wimp. I admit it. We turned on the furnace last week. Hey, no judging me. The temperature dropped to 52.
I hate being cold. My favorite outdoor temperature is 80 degrees.
So why don’t I “winter” in Florida? Never, nada, no way.
The only “prenup” I made with my husband when we married way back in 1986 is that we would never move to Florida. Not for the winter, not for a month, not for a week. No offense to his two brothers and sister who live there. I love them, I just don’t want to miss a smidge of fall or winter. I don’t want to miss one cup of cocoa or an epic snowball fight or sliding down a snowy hill with all three grandkids piled on top of me screaming for their lives.
Why do I stay? I love every leaf that falls, every flake that drops, ever sheet of sleet that turns the driveway into an ice rink. Plus, I have all the right clothes to keep me toasty warm and safe no matter what nonsense Mother Nature sends.
I live by this motto: There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.
That’s why I own five black fleece jackets (of varying thicknesses) and at least five winter coats – one for each type of weather – chilly, cold, bitter cold, frigid cold, no one in their right mind should be out in this weather cold.
And don’t get me started on boots. I probably own a dozen pairs of boots for all the different types and inches of snow, mud, sleet and slop.
I just put away my “summer” wardrobe, if you could call it a wardrobe. We’re talking a stack of shorts, a stack of sleeveless tops and all my swimwear – the three swimsuits I wear one week a year when we’re on vacation at the beach.
This time, I didn’t just put them away. We held a meeting. I said goodbye to some of them forever. Farewell to shirts with stains and holes. Sayonara to shorts with stretch marks no amount of washing or drying could shrink.
The past few weeks I’ve been doing “The Artist’s Way” again. Last week, one quote from Julia Cameron’s book smacked me over the head. “Open your closet. Throw out – or hand on, or donate – one low-self-worth outfit. (You know the outfit.) Make space for the new.”
How did she know what was in my closet?
How do I know what’s in yours?
Most of us save clothes long past their expiration date. Yes, clothes have an expiration date. If they haven’t fit you in a year, buh bye. If there are more holes in that shirt than a lump of Swiss cheese, adios. If there are more stains in that blouse than five bottles of stain remover can shout out, out it goes.
We’re talking clothes that Goodwill would reject. You know the kind. You have them, too.
Trust me. Do not go shopping for any new clothes until you have decluttered and detoxed yourself from wearing the same old same old.
No more clothes that lower your self-worth. Tell yourself that before you open the closet or dresser, then get busy.
Release all those size 6 dresses if you’ve been a size 12 for the last two decades. Befriend your feet and give away those stilettos that stunned people in your 20s, but will literally knock you off your feet in your 40s.
No more socks with holes. No more underwear that isn’t fun to wear. You know, the kind you wouldn’t want to be caught dead wearing in the emergency room.
Give Goodwill or another deserving charity the good stuff: That rash guard I never wore, the NPR fleece jacket that was always too big, the black pants that two of me could fit in, the brown suede boots with the tall heels that looked great but hurt my feet, the tights that are too tight, those four sleeveless tops with giant armholes that could fit three arms. Gone to bless someone else.
The trash can welcomed six shirts with stains and holes, a favorite pair of shorts that lasted 10 years longer than they should have and a pair of jeans that disintegrated during COVID-19.
Once you toss out the old, you can clearly see the good stuff. And you, my dear, deserve the good stuff.
So does that stranger whose self-worth will get a big boost from all the clothes you donate.
Connect with Regina Brett on Facebook at ReginaBrettFans and sign up for her weekly newsletter at reginabrett.com.