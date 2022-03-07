By the time you read this, he might be dead.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned the world over and over that he is a target of the Kremlin.
So is his family.
“This might be the last time you see me alive,” he told the world after Russia began attacking his beloved country.
But Zelenskyy is so much more than a target. He is a symbol of bravery and boldness, a champion of democracy for the entire world. He has warned the world he is fighting for Ukraine, but also for worldwide democracy and freedom.
“This is not just Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” he said. “This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence.”
He has shed suits and ties for military T-shirts and flak jackets. He is unshaven, worn and weary, surrounded by sandbags that fortify an office protected by concrete barriers and steel beam crosses in an effort to stop tanks.
He is the face of defiance. Resistance. Hope. He is decisive. Confident. Strong. His cabinet didn’t flee. Neither did he.
He is the voice of Ukraine, pleading with the world for help. For ammunition. For planes. For a no-fly zone.
When the United States offered to swoop in and deliver him to safety outside of Ukraine, Zelenskyy declined the evacuation with these words: “The fight is here. I need ammunition. Not a ride.”
Bam.
With that, a Jewish Ukrainian action figure was born.
He is also the voice of compassion. When talking to reporters, he said it bothered him that the Russian soldiers were so young, just 18 and 19. “They will die in uniforms because of decisions made by men in suits,” he said.
He is the first Jewish president of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin should know that, but the Poisoner of Underpants claimed he is invading Ukraine to “de-Nazify” it. The man is deranged.
When Zelenskyy went to Israel in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, he told this tale of four brothers:
“Three of them, their parents and their families became victims of the Holocaust. All of them were shot by German occupiers who invaded Ukraine. The fourth brother survived. Two years after the war, he had a son, and in 31 years, he had a grandson. In 40 more years, that grandson became president, and he is standing before you today.”
His path to power is a unique one. As a comedian, he starred in the sitcom “Servant of the People” where he played a school teacher who accidentally becomes president of his country.
He competed in the Ukrainian version of “Dance With the Stars.” He voiced Paddington bear in the Ukrainian version of “Paddington.”
He’s the leader former President Donald Trump pressured to investigate President Joe Biden and his family right after Trump put a hold on military aid to Kyiv.
Zelenskyy is the man who caused the ruble to crash. He is the superhero who moved Switzerland, which has a 200-year-old policy of military neutrality, to freeze billions in Russian assets.
He is an online hero who posts videos telling the world: “We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this. That is it. That’s all I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine.”
Even on Twitter, he is a leader. He has 4.7 million Twitter followers. How many people does he follow? Zero.
A photo of him in a bulletproof vest is making the rounds next to the picture of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wheeling his suitcase through an airport when he left to vacation in Cancun while millions in his home state endured a massive power outage from a winter storm.
Zelenskyy doesn’t fear the storm.
He is the storm.
This modern Maccabee has inspired the world to act and has shamed the world into caring. He has turned ordinary folks into G.I. Joes.
There’s a TikTok video of a Ukrainian woman demonstrating how to drive abandoned Russian military vehicles. There are people standing in front of tanks, shouting obscenities at soldiers, removing road signs to confuse the Russians. And this, from the Ukraine Library Association after they had to cancel their conference: “We will reschedule just as soon as we have finished vanquishing our invaders.”
Zelenskyy doesn’t know how long he has left. He doesn’t know how long his country has left.
No matter what happens to him or Ukraine, he woke the sleeping giant of democracy. Let’s pray it does not fall back asleep.
