Esther Galupkin was not my kindergarten teacher, but she was my husband’s kindergarten teacher, and, years later, our son’s. With her trademark Israeli accent and warmth, combined with her strength and composure as an educator, she was unforgettable. Sadly, she passed away Feb. 15.

When our son, now 24, turned 5 years old in her class, she ran a birthday celebration for him with the Hebrew song, “Mazal tov l’Moshe, Mazel tov l’Moshe” (“Congratulations to Moshe, congratulations to Moshe”) that later became a family mantra. Years later, whenever Galupkin would see me, she’d ask me, with a nachas-filled smile, “And how is Moshe?” I thought that my son, being the adorable and bright kid that he was, had captured her heart. I think now that she probably made a lot of kids feel like that. And she must have taught at least 1,000 kids over the years.

It is the passing of these iconic figures that truly makes me feel old. Galupkin wasn’t just a teacher – she was a symbol. Your kindergarten teacher is supposed to live forever. How could she simply not be? It doesn’t make sense to me.

Growing up at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, we had a number of teachers who bridged the gap from us American kids to the world of pre-war Europe. Our high school principal was Rebbetzin Rochel Sorotzkin. We had a fuzzy view of whether she was actually in the Holocaust or not, and to this day I still don’t know, but that was never a focus. When I think of her, I remember a beatific smile, a rare, serene strength, and a love for each dear student. I recall her gentle European accent and her regal and dignified bearing. She was Jewish royalty.

I actually remember my friend Estie telling me in high school we should appreciate the fact that we have someone of Sorotzkin’s stature, because one day we’ll look back and say, “I can’t believe our high school principal was someone as special as Rebbetzin Sorotzkin.”

Today is that day.

What did these figures from another world see when they saw us young American kids in school every day? Where did their dedication come from to keep teaching us, day after day after day, to keep transmitting traditional Jewish values to the next generation? What kept them inspired?

As an educator, I know well the risk of burnout. You try to teach a class, and only a few people show up. You try to create community and a global pandemic derails you. You try to be passionate, but some days you feel totally dispassionate.

What did they know?

How I wish I could pull these women and men together today and ask them their secrets. Ask them for their successes and failures, for their weaknesses and vulnerabilities, for their wisdom.

I learned so much in school, but education is wasted on the young. What if I could go back to school now and, armed with what I know now, ask the really important questions:

“What can our generation of Jews learn from yours? What can yours learn from ours? What is the most noble trait a human being should cultivate? What is the secret to Jewish continuity?

"How do you re-inspire yourself when life gets you down? Where is the locus of your faith?”

So many questions, so few answers. Galupkin and Sorotzkin are from another era and increasingly, they are no longer here to respond to the call. Today’s young Jews are confused and anxious, and we need our elders.

When Galupkin taught my husband, she was probably younger than I am today. Which means we’re it. We’re the next generation of leadership. And it’s time to step up and give whatever we’ve got.

