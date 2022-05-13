You know when you learn a new word, then start to hear it everywhere? Of course, psychology has a fancy term for this: the Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon, or simply, Frequency Bias.
This seems to happen to me all the time with concepts (like when I first learned of the Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon). Right now, everything I am reading, learning and experiencing comes down to the same thing: control.
I’m in the middle of a riveting book by journalist Jon Krakauer about his experience scaling Mount Everest in 1996, amidst a deadly snowstorm that took the life of, among others, experienced New Zealand mountaineer Rob Hall. Hall had said that accidents on Everest all happen due to human error, and that if he could control for human error, he would be just fine. Unfortunately, it turned out that controlling for human error is not, in fact, in our control at all.
Then, my daughter sent me an unsolicited article for our synagogue’s Shabbat email (we call it a “ramble”) about her experience rappelling down a mountain in an expedition with her school:
As I stood on the cliff to start climbing down, the guide who was helping us said, “Hindy, you just need to look at me and don’t look down at how far up you are until you feel comfortable in the air. You need to just go one step at a time and trust that we’re in control of the rope.” It was like God was telling me that I just need to look at Him and go one step at a time and remember that God is the only one in control. Even though it feels really scary to be thrown in a new and unfamiliar situation, God is controlling every step of it. (The irony of the reprise of the mountain theme was not lost on me.)
Then, on several of my educational networks, all my colleagues were buzzing about a controversial book, “The Empowered Wife” by Laura Doyle. The crux of the book, and of the controversy, is power and control. Who holds it in a marriage? Who should? What does a healthy balance of control look like in a relationship? Turns out the book used to be called “The Surrendered Wife,” whether for clarity or effect, I don’t know. Where should you surrender control and where should you empower yourself with it? Is the balance of power healthy or unhealthy? These are questions that should be examined in every relationship.
The famed Serenity Prayer from Alcoholics Anonymous asks God for the “serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” The biggest problem here is knowing the difference, because many of us try to wield control over things that we can’t control.
We do not have true control over Mount Everest. We do have control over our reactions, thoughts, and therefore feelings about what happens to us. We do not have control over other people, how they think, or what they do. We do have control over our own happiness. On and on.
My friend Carly has a sign in her home that says: “There’s only two kinds of business. Your business, and none of your business” – which is true, and also hilarious. But here’s my less funny version: “There’s only two kinds of business: your business, and God’s business.” And the rest of our lives will be spent figuring out which is which.
