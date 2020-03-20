I sit here anticipating at least five weeks of being home all day with my kids.

Nothing to do, other than teach my classes over the phone and the internet. Nowhere to go, except to pick up food and medicine. No schedule, at least nothing that is at all demanding or set in stone or cannot be changed by me.

It is daunting. It is scary. These are frightening times to be alive. None of us knows what’s ahead. The kids ask questions that I cannot answer.

What will it feel like to not do my job for a month? I realize how grateful I am for my job. I complain about parts of it like the rest of us. I feel overwhelmed and stressed a lot of the time. But it is not having the job to go to that reminds me how very blessed I am to have it.

I anticipate teaching classes over the phone and the Internet, reflecting on how it will not be the same. I will be unable to work off my students. To read their faces. To see their eyes. To read their body language and understand how to adjust my teachings accordingly.

It reminds me how very grateful I am that I live in a first-world country that guarantees my religious liberties. I appreciate, maybe for the first time, how very blessed I am that I can go out and teach Torah on a regular basis, without fear of retribution or anti-Semitism.

I reflect on the gratitude I must have for the ability that God gave me to read a room. To reflect off my students. To look into someone’s eyes and understand what they need. It is a gift not to be taken lightly.

I reflect on the gratitude I have that I have adapted rather quickly to all the new technologies. That God gave me the kind of mind that responds easily to this way of thinking. That we have been blessed with so much technological advancement that makes it possible to teach and to connect and to alleviate isolation via the phone and Internet.

Yes, I kvetch much of the time about my attachment to this device and about my children’s attachment to theirs. But today it is a blessing and a privilege to be able to access these tools, and to have the ability to know how to use them, to spread kindness and not germs.

I reflect on my relationship with my children, with whom I will be in close quarters for many hours. Yes, I spend a lot of time kvetching about them and their schools. Yet, I reflect on the blessings we have that there are schools. That they educate our children. That they are filled with devoted and well-meaning educators. That within those walls, my children enjoy a social life that is rich and that is teaching them about the world. That I am blessed with children.

I also reflect on how fortunate I am that in this isolation, we have a warm and comfortable house to be in, and that the people I am forced to be in close quarters with are people that I love.

I am grateful that I am not lonely. I am grateful that the close quarters are actually large and spacious by the standards of most of the world.

Perhaps it takes a mini-quarantine to find gratitude for all the ways I am blessed.

At the same time, I fully recognize that there are many who are in far worse shape than me, and cannot use this time for gratitude. I acknowledge the true fear, for the elderly, for the ill, and for the immuno-compromised. I know many are lonely and in small spaces and whose jobs just got a whole lot harder. I know many are terrified about what this means financially and for the economy. No, none of us knows what’s ahead.

My friends, I feel you. I see you. I am praying for you.

Gratitude and prayer. It’s all I’ve got. But maybe that’s all I ever had. Maybe all this control was always an illusion. And it takes a pandemic to open our eyes to what’s always been there.

Read Ruchi Koval online at cjn.org/ruchikoval. Connect with her on Facebook at ruchi.koval and on Instagram @ruchi.koval.