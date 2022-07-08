What are the Jews? Many a philosopher has grappled with the question, and for good reason: we unwieldy people refuse to settle neatly into any box.
Are we a religion? Not exactly, because even if a Jew is completely irreligious, doesn’t believe in God, professes another faith or creed, according to Jewish law he is still very much Jewish. There is nothing you can do, say, wear, or think that will strip you of your Judaism.
Are we a nation? I mean, not really. The dictionary defines a nation as “a large body of people united by common descent, history, culture, or language, inhabiting a particular country or territory.” Certainly if you go back far enough, we are all united by common descent and history, but culture and language? We haven’t all lived in the same country or shared the same culture for 2,000 years, and we definitely don’t all speak the same language. Even our histories diverge at that point, and Jews come from nearly every country in the world. At this very moment I write these words from Israel, where I am leading a Momentum trip for Jewish moms – including a group of Indian Jewish moms from Mumbai. Also: you can join our nation, if you convert to Judaism, so it’s not exclusively a nation either.
We are certainly not a race, which is an issue that dominated the news cycle for a hot minute a few months ago, because a race is “a category of humankind that shares certain distinctive physical traits.” But us Jews can look as diverse as there are humans on this planet. There are Black Jews and Asian Jews and Persian Jews and Hungarian Jews and I could go on and on. We have blue eyes, brown eyes, green eyes, and black eyes; curly hair and fine hair; large noses and small button ones. We’re tall and short, broad and petite.
So what are we? I’ll tell you what we are. We are family.
Family is diverse, but sticks together. We’ll fight each other tooth and nail, but just watch out if someone threatens one of us. We would take a bullet for each other, and here in Israel, the Israeli soldiers demonstrate that every day. Family means I would give you a kidney, though I refuse to lend you my phone charger (I stole that from a meme, but it was too good not to share). Family means I love you, though I often may not like you. You can join our family, but you can never leave. Once a part of the tribe, always a part of the tribe, no matter how big of an embarrassment some of us might be – and our fellow Jews’ accomplishments make us collectively kvell.
What are the Jews? We are united – or at least we should be. We are connected. We belong to each other, even if we’re total strangers. I’ll defend you to the death, and you’ll defend me. Here in Israel, I’m surrounded by my brothers and sisters, and as I stroll the busy streets of Tel Aviv or Jerusalem, and catch the snippets of banter, I am at home. I am with my people. I am with mishpacha. And there’s nothing that can ever invalidate that, because family is forever.
