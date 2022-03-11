Everyone is bellyaching about the snow, but at the same time there’s a certain resignedness about it all. I mean, it’s just winter in Cleveland. It snows, it’s single digits, then it melts a bit, it’s black ice, it snows again, the plows pile everything up into huge, black ice mountains, rinse, repeat.
If I sound a bit tired of the cycle, that’s because I am. Winter annoys me anew every year. It’s not so much the cold anymore, although that was really stressful when I had little kids to bundle up and transport. It’s more the basic inconvenience of circumventing huge snow mountains, unplowed sidewalks, treacherous driveways, and ugly salt stains literally everywhere.
The other day, I had a dentist appointment with my son, and we came 15 minutes late, largely because we couldn’t find parking in the huge parking lot. Why? Because at least half the parking spots were occupied by our friendly local here-to-stay-for-awhile snow/ice mountains. The sparkly white “Frozen”-scape is great for Disney, but somehow you never see Elsa or Anna trying to navigate a black Highlander covered with that special crusty salt-slush combo through suburbia.
Then, I started to see excited predictions of snow in Jerusalem. Everyone was abuzz. That rare Israel snowstorm where tough, grown, army alum Israeli men are felled by a flurry. They couldn’t wait. Our daughter, Hindy, in Israel for the year, was describing the ecstasy of the Texan, South African, Californian and Floridian girls in her program, upon seeing snow for the first time.
Facebook and Instagram were full of Israeli snowmen (complete with kippot) and middle-aged snowball fights. Hashtags like #snowisfun #comeoutandplay and #winterwonderland filled my feed.
Ah, young love.
I considered posting something on Facebook like, “Sorry Jerusalem, hard to get excited about snow. Love, Cleveland,” but then – as is my usual state of late – reconsidered and posted nothing. But that’s definitely what I was feeling, even though I clearly remember living in Israel through a snowstorm or two (be it known that what Israel calls a “snowstorm” is for us a “mild flurry”). And we Clevelanders did get excited. When the buses we were on stalled in fear of the dusting, we Clevelanders got off and walked, reveling in our intimate knowledge of this soft white stuff. We’re the veterans here, we’ll show you what to do.
And somewhere in the back of my head I knew this cynicism was not serving me. We chose to move back to Cleveland from Chicagoland in 2000 with our eyes wide open. Most of my classmates, indeed, are back here, and some never left. It is known that no one moves to Cleveland for the weather. We are here for each other, for the Jewish infrastructure, for community, for family. In short, we brokered a trade. Weather for community. We knew exactly what we were choosing.
So sometimes, when we’re feeling annoyed and so done with this weather, we need to do a few things: we need a bunch of wide-eyed Israelis in our social media feeds to remind us how fun snow can be. We need to remember why we live here. And – I can’t overstate this – we need to get down to Florida for a few days to escape.
Connect with Ruchi Koval on Facebook at ruchi.koval and on Instagram @ruchi.koval.