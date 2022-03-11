Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.