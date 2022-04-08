On March 18, a rabbi died in Israel. Who was the rabbi? And why did hundreds of thousands of people attend his funeral?
His name was Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and for many people, including me, he was a source of blessing. He was an absolute expert in Torah scholarship, re-learning the entire Torah and many commentaries every year. Although he held no official title or position, and never sought attention in any way, people used to line up outside his home every day for encouragement and blessings. His death at age 94 left a huge hole for so many Jews; he was their spiritual grandfather.
It’s really hard to encapsulate what Rav Chaim, as he was affectionately known, meant to people like me, so I’d like to share some reflections from his funeral to help give a sense of his greatness.
First, Rav Chaim, while a very bright child with an excellent memory, was not born a genius. His encyclopedic knowledge of Torah came from struggle and grit, and in fact, I think it would be accurate to say that he was the greatest Torah scholar alive. It would be tempting to look at someone with that type of genius in their area of scholarship and say, “Wow, what an amazing photographic memory.” But psychologist Angela Duckworth, in her flagship book, “Grit,” points out over and over that success is due mainly to hard work and perseverance, as opposed to raw talent.
Yet, people seem almost obsessed with looking at successful people as inheritors of talent rather than engagers in hard work. One reason is that it lets us all off the hook. If people with photographic memories are the successful ones, then I can just resign now. If hardworking, gritty, persevering people are the successful ones, then I have a lot of work to do.
So understanding that Rav Chaim’s brilliance came mostly from studying at every single given moment and not wasting time, repeatedly, every day of his life, is a lesson that we can all try to approximate to reach our full potential as human beings, each in our own way.
Two, Rav Chaim shared such a beautiful and loving relationship with his wife, Rebbetzin Batsheva. I’ve seen videos of the two of them praying together in the morning, with Rav Chaim reciting his morning blessings while his wife patiently replied “amen” after each blessing. After, they would switch, and the Rebbetzin would recite each blessing one by one and her husband would respond “amen” to each. The love and mutual respect in this video is tangible. Indeed, their son shared at the funeral that when his father came home for lunch in the afternoon, he would not eat until his wife was sitting by his side. If she wasn’t ready to eat, he would study a Torah text for a few moments until she was ready, but he would not eat without her.
This type of respect is so valuable to see, and not just because it’s so rare and precious, but because it’s so important to know that a true leader of Torah – and remember, he was neither elected nor appointed, but just accepted as a leader by thousands – also must be a master of their character. Judaism is never impressed with scholarship at the expense of kindness, of humility, of respect. Rav Chaim was seen feeding the neighborhood cats and showing kindness to all of God’s creatures. That’s what true leadership looks like.
And that’s what we have lost. That’s why so many are feeling bereft. Because a leader like that is rare indeed. May his memory be a blessing for us all.
Connect with Ruchi Koval on Facebook at ruchi.koval and on Instagram @ruchi.koval.