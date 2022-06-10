I teach at least eight recurring classes to different groups each week. The classes are all Torah-based and each uses a different text. The range is as diverse as the Monday morning class on the Book of Proverbs written 3000 years ago by King Solomon, to the Tuesday morning class based on my own second book, “Soul Construction,” published in October.
B.C. (before COVID-19), all my classes took place in person (before COVID there was no need to clarify this), but D.C. (during COVID), all my classes, like the world, went virtual. First I streamed my classes via Facebook live, but eventually settled on Zoom for privacy and control of attendance. When my classes reverted to their in-person formats, two interesting things happened.
First, some of my local participants remained uncomfortable with in-person events – thanks to coronavirus variants delta, omicron and then I lost track. Second, it turns out I had picked up many long-distance learners in my classes from places like Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto and even Israel. What to do?
I started out by trying to teach hybrid classes: in-person class with the laptop in front of me for the Zoomers, which is sort of like trying to pat your head repeatedly with one hand while rubbing your stomach in circles with the other hand – you keep wondering the whole time if you’re doing either thing well (you’re not).
So I made a radical decision to maintain two weekly classes for virtual learning only. This would include all of my out of town learners, as well as my local students who preferred learning remotely, whether for safety or convenience.
In May, I was invited, after months of planning and cancellations (see: D.C.), to the Toronto JCC for a two-day in-person speaking gig, including a challah bake and a book signing and interview for “Soul Construction.” I would stay at the home of one of my students, and she would host a luncheon for many of the other women who study with me over Zoom. We were merrily planning the festivities when it hit me: I had never met this woman in person before in my life.
It was the most bizarre sensation. I knew her so well. We studied together all the time. We had chatted on the phone and even FaceTimed with our husbands. She had shared with me many stories from her life and vice versa. We knew each other. And yet the fact remained: we had never met.
When I finally arrived in Toronto and started meeting my hostess and many of the others, I was overcome with a dual, parallel sense of familiarity and newness. Yes, I knew these women and they knew me. But it was also a first-time feeling. Comments flew around, like, “You’re taller than I envisioned,” “I had no idea you were so funny,” “What is that smoothie you’re always drinking on Zoom?”
It was a reunion, but also a beginning. A feeling unique to our internet era and especially in our AC (after COVID) post-Zoom culture. A complex experience that needed a name.
A re“Zoom”ion. A “resume”ion. Take your pick.
As much as I struggled with Zoom classes DC, what I see now is that deep and intimate relationships can be cultivated remotely, especially when you’re studying Torah and sharing personal experiences of struggle and growth. But Toronto also opened my eyes to the incomparable experience of sharing physical space with another human being. There is actually no substitute for meeting someone, as they say, IRL (in real life).
B.C., D.C., A.C. – each of these eras has taught me something powerful and new. I’m in awe of the technology that has allowed us to stay in touch during this pandemic, and I’m also amazed at the power of the old-fashioned, human-to-human, in-person connection. Turns out a re”Zoom”ion is a very beautiful thing. Try it – you’ll like it.
