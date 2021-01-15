Disney/Pixar just came out with “Soul,” a delightful movie that explores themes like body, soul and the afterlife. The godlike beings in the movie, who are all named Jerry (except the one who’s called Terry), are kind and benevolent creatures with Picasso-like animation, who change shape as you watch. And although they are not, strictly speaking, God, there is an interesting element that can reveal what Judaism teaches us about the most unknowable concepts of them all: the identity of God.

One of the most important theological truths about God in Judaism is that He will not interfere overtly in human affairs, in order to preserve the most critical of human attributes: free will. If God would jump in and save us from ourselves every time we were about to do something terrible, or give us an encouraging nudge every time we were contemplating doing something good, our ultimate choice wouldn’t really be ours.

It’s what separates us from animals, or Alexa (although I swear Siri messes with me on purpose sometimes, just to prove she can).

In the “Soul” movie, Terry, the godlike being who messes up by switching the main characters’ bodies, has to go back down to earth to fix the problem. We see little “zings” of their existence traveling through the city, repairing what must be repaired. All the while, Terry is super stealthy, making sure no one perceives the “behind-the-scenes” repair job.

Likewise, God makes Himself discoverable in small ways, called hashgacha pratit, or divine intervention. One of my jobs is I am a trip leader for Momentum, an organization that provides a year-long spiritual experience for Jewish mothers, launched with a trip to Israel. On our trips we introduce the concept of “divine intervention,” or hashgacha pratit, on the very first night, abbreviating it helpfully to “HP,” also known as our Higher Power. We challenge the women, during their week in Israel, to find moments where they see little “zings” of God’s presence showing itself in their lives. The most beautiful stories come out, allowing people to feel the hand of God moving things for them.

On a personal note, I like to call these moments a “hug from God.” When I’m having a bad day and feel defeated or discouraged, and then a small ray of sunshine shines on me, that’s a hug from God. When I feel like my problems might overwhelm me and then a helpful professional or friend shows up to light the way, that’s my hug from God. When I can’t figure out what to do and an idea “just pops” itself into my head, there’s my hug from God.

Here’s one:

Our nephew is engaged and our daughter, Hindy, went shopping for a dress to wear to the wedding. She went to a local boutique called Simcha’s Spectacular and found something she loves (it was even on sale), but it was shorter than she was comfortable. She’s a tall girl and this isn’t unusual for her, but it is an inconvenience. And she dresses quite modestly, so it happens often.

Fortunately, the boutique is owned by an incredible woman who always helps you out and makes things work. Simcha, the proprietor, told Hindy that, amazingly, she had another dress – the exact same one – that was damaged and she had been unable to sell. She had contacted the dress company several times to see if it wanted her to send it back, with no response.

Simcha said she would take fabric from the damaged dress and give it to us so we could add a bit to the bottom, making it a perfect fit for Hindy.

Zing! A hug from God. And that’s the story of the HP dress – whether “HP” means Higher Power, hashgacha pratit or even “Hindy’s perfect” dress.

Read Ruchi Koval online at cjn.org/ruchikoval. Connect with her on Facebook at ruchi.koval and on Instagram @ruchi.koval.