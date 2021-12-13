Broadway’s larger than life musical, “Cabaret,” was originally produced at Blank Canvas Theatre in 2016. The current remounted production opened Dec. 3 during Chanukah, a time where Jews around the world are lighting menorahs and prominently displaying them in their windows to fulfill the mitzvah of publicizing the miracle of the holiday. It is not lost on any Jewish audience members that this play takes place in 1930s Berlin, just as the Nazis were coming to power, and privileges like lighting a menorah were about to be a thing of the past.
Cabaret opened on Broadway in 1966, with Cleveland native Joel Grey as the emcee, and has evolved with each revival, daring to push the envelope further and further in order to shine a light on antisemitism, homophobia, corruption and abuse, while using a fictional, dank performance venue “The Kit Kat Club” as a metaphor for real life.
The Kit Kat Club serves as an escape for its performers who include Sally Bowles, an emcee who leads us, not so delicately, through the story, and a group of societal misfits apathetic to the politics and dangers of the world around them, turning to sex, drugs and alcohol to reinforce the facade that “life is a Cabaret.”
Enter Clifford Bradshaw, an American fledgling author who suffers from writer’s block as he attempts to pen his first novel. He befriends an affable Ernst Ludwig who takes him under his wing, finds him a room at Fraulein Schneider’s boarding house, recommends the Kit Kat Club for a night of frolicking, and gives him an avenue to earn some cash.
Central to the story are the relationships between Sally Bowles and Cliff, and Fraulein Schneider and Herr Schultz, a boarder who happens to be Jewish. As the Nazis’ popularity grows, and the simmering undercurrent of antisemitism begins to boil over, art imitates life as the musical numbers in the Kit Kat Club serve as commentary for the political turmoil outside the walls of the Cabaret.
At the helm of the production is the lascivious emcee, played masterfully by Devon Turchan. He slithers across the stage with a mischievous twinkle in his eye, hinting that he knows all of our secrets. He is inviting and exciting, while remaining superficial and detached, ultimately showing raw emotion in his moving number, ironically called “I Don’t Care Much.”
Sandra Emerick unpeels all of the layers of Sally Bowles while balancing on the edge of a cliff, and feeling quite at home there. Emerick is a performer through and through, with every note, dance step and emotion on point. Unfortunately, her scenes with Noah Hrbek as Cliff lack chemistry and energy, mostly due to Noah Hrbek’s understated performance.
Cliff is a pivotal but thankless role; a complex character struggling to find himself both as an author and as a bisexual man, but Cliff is like a beige crayon in a box full of bright colors, and it is up to the actor to find the character’s inner brightness. Hrbek’s performance doesn’t quite get there in act one. He has little energy, and it is often hard to hear his hushed dialogue, which results in some lagging scenes and pacing problems. Hrbek settles into his role during act two, especially in his final scene with Sally, delivering his most moving performance of the evening.
John J. Polk, with his lovely voice and endearing charm, is memorable as Herr Schultz, who turns a blind eye to the inevitable horrors that lie ahead for any Jew, even those that are “Ger-mans first.”
Anne McEvoy delivers a heartfelt performance as Fraulein Schneider, who doesn’t possess the emotional strength to choose bravery and love over her safe lonely world. Her performance of “What Would You Do?” is haunting, and those words waft through the audience, leaving us soul searching. Schneider’s decision would have been more effective if McEvoy had let her guard down during her flirtier scenes with Schultz, ultimately creating a more tender relationship between them.
Stuart Hoffman as the “nice guy turned Nazi” Ernst delivers the perfect character arc as he draws us in with his ease and humor, and evolves into an icy villain, reminding us that we could be betrayed by our own neighbor.
Casey Venema delights as Fraulein Kost, and shows her vocal chops and intensity at the end of act one.
This production boasts a strong ensemble who has no trouble bringing Katie Gibson’s creative and edgy choreography to life.
Director Patrick Ciamacco manages to unpack everything that Cabaret has to offer, taking us on an entertaining, albeit unsettling journey. The misstep is the show’s ending that suffers from a case of shock value overshadowing the message. This is not the familiar ending from the US revival, but aligns with the London revival, and in this space, goes too far. If this was the preferred ending, it should not have been followed up with an upbeat curtain call, which seemed jarringly out of place.
Blank Canvas is a Cleveland jewel that showcases local talent, and unique, impactful and fun material in a trendy, comfortable space. “Cabaret” is an important show to see, and this remounted production, although not perfect, is powerful, entertaining and worth the trip.