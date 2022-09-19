What if you were offered a job to be the manager of a faux mini-mall in the basement of a huge star’s home, keep every last tchotchke, neat and tidy, and wait to see if the one customer, the star herself, ever comes down to shop? It sounds like a meshuggeneh idea. But in “Buyer and Cellar” by Johnathan Tolins at the Beck Center, this peculiar premise evolves into an hour and a half of sheer fun, with a dose of perspective and insight that we can all use once in a while.
As the play begins, Alex More is waxing nostalgic, mouthing the words to “The Way We Were” while clutching a coffee table book, “My Passion for Design” by Barbra Streisand. He is on the hunt for a job after he was fired from his role as a costumed character in Disneyland – he was snarky to a kid. When the opportunity to work in this basement mall falls into his lap, he takes the job against the advice of his boyfriend, Barry. It is a hard job to turn down, since the home and mall belong to none other than the legendary Barbra Streisand herself! While More stresses again and again that this play is a work of fiction, the audience howls when, in reference to the shopping mall in the basement, he says “this is the part that’s real!” Oddly enough, it actually exists and is described in Streisand’s book,
When More’s VIP customer finally shows up, polite banter leads to conversation, which leads to friendship and an eventual bond, allowing Streisand to share her true feelings about the loneliness of celebrity life, and the residual damage from a childhood with a cold-hearted mother. But how strong is this bond between them, and how does it affect his relationship with Barry?
The plot unfolds under Jamie Koeth’s creative direction, and Scott Esposito’s skilled acting. Koeth is clearly an actor’s director, giving Esposito the room to make the space his playground, and, oy, can he play.
Esposito transitions between each role seamlessly, truly inhabiting each of the five characters to the point where, at times, the audience may forget that this is not an ensemble piece. His versatility is on display between his excellent comic timing, his ability to dialogue between characters with fluidity, and his ease with which he can tap into each character’s personality, quirks, and emotions. He can be a hopeful, trusting Alex; his catty, jaded boyfriend, Barry; a playful Sadie, Streisand’s initial alter ego who waits to see if Alex can play her game; Streisand’s hoity toity house manager; or the iconic, multi-layered Streisand character, of which Esposito is careful to say he does not impersonate, rather he captures her essence, or her neshama. He does a superb job of feeding us every bittersweet morsel of the grass-is-always-greener” theme, not to mention the stamina he musters in order to deliver a physically and emotionally demanding ninety minute solo performance as five different people.
The script is sprinkled with pope culture references and Yiddish idioms, a language which is often associated with the Jewish Streisand, mostly because of her Academy award winning portrayal of Fanny Brice in the musical “Funny Girl,” which has made headlines lately with its Broadway revival and casting shakeups.
“Buyer and Cellar” had a short life in New York City. Starring actor Michael Urie, it premiered at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in April 2013, moving Off-Broadway in June of the same year, and closing in 2014. But fortunate for Cleveland audiences, this play has found a temporary home at the Beck Center’s Studio Theater, and audiences have another couple of weeks to shep nachas from this delightful production.
Sheri Gross is the CJN theatre critic. She is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.