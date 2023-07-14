The romanticism of grifters has been present in musical theater since before Harold Hill proclaimed “Ya Got Trouble” in “The Music Man;” and way after Starbuck claimed he could make it rain in “110 in the Shade.” It is hard for anyone to resist charm and charisma, even when it is all part of a ruse to bilk some starved-for-something-to-believe-in townspeople out of their cold hard cash.
Unfortunately, in the case of the musical “Leap of Faith” on stage at Cleveland’s Blank Canvas Theatre, a clumsy storyline and superficial lyrics overshadow the hardworking, enthusiastic cast, and prevent the audience from becoming true believers.
The 1997 comedy-drama film of the same name, starring Steve Martin and Debra Winger, was met with mixed reviews, as was the musical when it premiered on Broadway in 2012, closing after only 24 previews and 20 performances. The storylines are similar, but Janus Cercone teamed up with Warren Leight to adapt her script for the stage, tweaking some plot points and adding and redefining some characters.
When Jonas Nightingale, a part-time faith healer and full-time swindler, comes to the midwest town of Sweetwater with his sister Sam and their Angels of Mercy, they pitch their tent and invite everyone to their revival in hopes of trading in a few fancy miracles for a few fancy bucks. Standing in their way is Sheriff Marla McGowan, who is determined to keep Jonas from getting his hands on her townspeople’s money, and especially from using her son, Jake, as a part of his con. We learn that a car accident has claimed the life of Marla’s husband, and has left Jake physically disabled. The challenge for Jonas and Marla is their mutual romantic feelings for each other, and the realization that they both need to face certain things about their own lives in order to take that leap of faith to find honest happiness.
The unfortunate issue with this musical is there seems to be no time for any of the characters to truly evolve, which means the relationships and chemistry between the characters seem forced. Major plot points happen too quickly, while others seem underdeveloped. Some of the songs in Alan Menken’s score are entertaining, but Glenn Slater’s lyrics are awkward in spots, and although they are meant to move the story forward, they do not really do it justice.
The good news is that Patrick Ciamacco, a veritable one man band as the show director, set and technical director, and projection and sound designer, always utilizes the space in a creative way, and has a good eye for how his set and projections can add some pizzazz to his productions. He also hits the jackpot with Sarah Clare and her fabulous choreography that helps overshadow the problems with some of the songs. Matthew Dolan has a really tight group of musicians, but at times, they overpower some of the vocals.
Ultimately, this production lies in the hands of the cast, made up of talented and engaging performers, some of whom are more successful at making up for the lackluster story than others.
Kate Leigh Michalski manages to find the heart and soul of Marla. She has an extremely natural quality about her, with a voice that is both lovely and colorful, and she uses her wry wit effectively to cover up her character’s sadness.
Shane Patrick O’Neill has the powerful voice to carry Jonas’ big rousing numbers, but he falls short of hooking the audience. He never fully taps into the root of his character’s flaws, and portrays a more superficial reverend, which makes it hard to feel enough empathy for him.
We connect most to O’Neill during his scene’s with Colin Primrose, the only child in the cast, who more than holds his own as Jake, who blames himself for the car accident that killed his father. Primrose gives an honest and earnest performance, allowing for give and take between himself and his scene partners.
Amy Pilgrim’s strong vocals as Sam Nightingale, Jonas’ sister and partner in crime, lend themselves perfectly to her songs, especially her duet “People Like Us” with Michalski. But her character never gets far enough beyond “angsty,” instead of unpeeling the layers needed for Sam to have enough likability.
Neda Spears has the spunk, the heart and the voice for the role of Ida Mae, although some of her upper register gets lost among the powerful ensemble voices. Kyla Burks is a standout as Ornella, Ida Mae’s daughter, and loyal member of Jonas’s ministry. Her fabulous voice gives the show the jolt it needs toward the end, and her brass and confidence are a force to be reckoned with as her brother Isaiah, aptly played by Emmanuel Stewart, tries to get her and Ida to walk on the right side of the law.
Overall, while the production may not make us “Rise Up” as the inspiring opening number demands, kudos must be given to Blank Canvas Theatre for its constant effort to bring different material to the Cleveland stages. And in this case, the message of having faith in one’s self is a message worth receiving.
Sheri Gross is the CJN theatre critic. She is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.