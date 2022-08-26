In 2013, Disney’s film, “Frozen,” about the love of two sisters, the sacrifices they make for each other, and how love can thaw even the frostiest tundra, was all the rage among children and adults alike. It inspired an explosion of princess merchandise, as well as belty choruses of the power ballad, “Let it Go,” to be sung in showers all across the planet.
Fast forward to 2020, when the beloved cartoon characters came to life on the Broadway stage, until the production was permanently closed during the COVID-19 shutdown. The national tour met a similar fate, pausing not long after it got started.
Finally, the North American tour of “Frozen” has made the trek, in all its glory, to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square, where it is delighting packed audiences hoping to be dazzled by the kind of magic only Disney can conjure.
The fictional Norway-like town of Arendelle is the home to young princesses Elsa and Anna, who have an unbreakable bond. Anna loves when Elsa uses her superpower of manipulating ice and snow to build a cute little snowman named Olaf, and turn their bedroom into a winter wonderland. When her magic misfires, and she accidentally hurts Anna, her parents call on “the hidden folk” to heal her and erase her memory.
The sisters are separated within the castle to protect Anna, and Elsa spends years behind closed doors trying to suppress her powers. On Elsa’s coronation day, as she and Anna are finally reunited, Hans arrives and sweeps Anna off her feet. When Anna agrees to marry Hans the very day they meet, Elsa’s worry for her sister manifests itself in the unleashing of her powers, and again, flees to protect Anna, not knowing that she has left Arendelle under a spell of eternal winter.
Anna trudges through the snowy mountains to find Elsa and meets Kristoff, who is rough around the edges with a heart of gold, his trusty reindeer Sven, and Olaf the quirky snowman of her childhood, who has magically come to life. Anna and Kristoff’s adventures lead to love – which is just fine because Hans has an ulterior motive – and to Elsa, who is unwilling to return with Anna for fear of what damage her powers might do. In spite of more obstacles, including a hero revealed to be a villain and a nearly frozen princess, love prevails, and they live happily ever after, leaving audiences motivated to stream “Frozen II.”
Young Anna and Elsa are aptly played by Aria Kane and Arwen Monzon-Sanders respectively. They both have big voices, and dynamic expressions, with Kane showing off a playful side, while Monzon-Sanders’ strength is in her dramatic scenes.
Lauren Nicole Chapman captures the child-like innocence of Anna, lacing her performance with humor and strength. Her gorgeous voice is especially highlighted in “For the First Time in Forever,” and she makes comedy look easy as she puts her own fun-loving spin on the role.
Caroline Bowman is a powerhouse as Elsa, stopping the show with her impassioned performance of “Let it Go.” Bowman takes us on an emotional journey through fear, resignation, determination, and, ultimately, peace, and she certainly lays it all out for us on the stage.
If you are not accompanied by a 14-year-old, you may not realize that Ryan McCartan is a teen heartthrob from his days on the Disney Channel hit show “Liv and Maddie,” in addition to other TV and stage appearances. It is sad to see him play such an authentic, hateable villain, because he is so likable from the start. McCarten’s portrayal of Hans is spot-on with his charming air, exceptional voice and sinister transformation.
Zach Trimmer as the understudy for the role of Kristoff is impressive, establishing strong chemistry as he banters back and forth with Chapman.
F. Michael Haynie is extremely versatile as Olaf. The mechanism of the costume is very clever, and Haynie doesn’t miss a beat as he manipulates the costume and portrays the lovable Olaf with a kind of understated subtlety that keeps us wanting more.
The ensemble is at the top of its game with noteworthy performances by Jeremy Morse as Weselton, Belinda Allyn and Kyle Lamar Mitchell as Queen Iduna and King Agnarr, Tyler Jimenez and Brit West as Pabbie and Bulda, and Michael Mikanin who gives a light-hearted performance as the “Hygge-go-lucky” Oaken. However, the song “Hygge,” meaning contentment, is a complete misfire, especially when the townspeople run out of the sauna “naked” (in nude bodysuits) while holding fig leaves in all of the appropriate – or inappropriate – places. It’s a head-scratcher.
In fact, several of the songs that are not part of the original film fall flat, and seem to be thrown in for the mere purpose of adding time to the show, while some of the scenes surrounding those songs suffer from the same problem.
But all of this is forgotten as, in addition to the wonderful performances, the breathtaking spectacle unique to Disney takes hold on the stage in the form of huge glistening ice shards, vivid projections, the innovative puppetry of Olaf, the fluidity and realism of Sven, and an eye-popping instantaneous costume change.
Does “Frozen” really need to be a stage show? There may be some naysayers out there. But if we defer to the patrons in row G whose tiny granddaughters are clad from head to toe in Elsa “bling,” or to the 20-something couple across the aisle clutching their Olaf dolls, or to the wide-eyed youngster inspired by their first Broadway show to be an actor someday, or to the Gen X date-night crowd that just wants a feel-good experience, they might just convince those naysayers to pop into that “Hygge” sauna to help thaw their icy hearts.
Sheri Gross is the CJN theatre critic. She is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.