What do you get when you cross a Greek tragedy with a modern day soap opera? You get a hurricane of epic proportions that swoops through Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights, leaving audiences laughing, soul searching, gasping and thoroughly entertained in its wake.
Madeleine George’s Obie award-winning play, “Hurricane Diane,” premiered off-Broadway in 2019 at New York Theatre Workshop, under the direction of Leigh Silverman. The play made its world premiere at Two River Theater in Red Bank, N.J., in 2017, and makes it’s regional premiere right here in Cleveland.
It is during Diane’s opening monologue that we fall immediately under her spell; reeled in by her comfortable humor and laid back demeanor as she interacts with audience members and feeds off of the audience’s energy, which was hot from the start. And just when we are feeling like we made a new friend, she lashes out at us for ruining our planet.
“You don’t know what time it is on the cosmic clock,” she demands. Well, after all, she is much more than her worldly persona of Diane, the “butch” permaculture gardener, because in reality, she is the Greek god Dionysus, who has come to take us on a wild bacchanelian ride through the gardens of suburbia. But as Diane says, “Nervous? Don’t be. It’s going to be okay. It’s going to feel amazing to save the world.”
How does she intend to carry out this ambitious plan to save the world? She will seduce neurotic wives from cookie cutter houses, who care more about “curb appeal” than the issues central to this play, to be a part of her cult, with the goal of turning perfectly coiffed lawns into primeval lush lands full of “hawkweed and bladderwort and milk vetch.” Well, it’s a start.
As Carol, wife No. 1, pulls out her magazine clippings of different landscaping ideas, including a wrought iron accent bench, she is setting the stage for us to be disappointed in ourselves and our priorities, as the topics of climate change and consumerism are clearly looming over the painted cul-de-sac backdrop.
But this is a play that wants to teach, not preach, that perhaps our day to day problems are tame compared to what truly lies ahead. Maybe this hectic life in our often upside down world, complete with our neurosis, our need to fit in and our need to stay inside our box, is really just the calm before the storm.
Amiee Collier’s performance as Diane is a tour de force, as she oozes confidence and charm, acting as a puppeteer, pulling the strings of each mezmorized housewife one paw paw tree at a time. The role could have been written specifically for her as she shifts personas back and forth, from a comic who makes us laugh and puts us at ease, to a god who rattles the heavens and makes our hair stand on end.
The rest of the cast is equally stellar, serving as “archetypes” for Diane’s fodder. Lana Sugarman as Carol is magnificent as the materialistic, superficial, “stuffed shirt” who, while worrying about what the neighbors may think, has something deeper simmering under the surface waiting to boil over.
Colleen Longshaw impresses as Renee, the first magazine editor of color in a predominately white industry, who works for a boss that is simply waiting for Renee to unleash her “angry Black woman” persona. Longshaw’s character is even keel and down to earth, while she occasionally lets us peek at her insecurities and desires.
Natalie Green delivers a beautiful performance as Beth who is in a state of emotional turmoil with a damaged self-esteem from a failed relationship. She tugs at our heartstrings during her monologue, and her inner struggles illustrate why she is “ripe for the picking” as Diane attempts to pluck each of these women off of a vine one by one.
Lara Mielcarek’s Pam is an everyday hero, stay at home housewife who dresses for her husband, shleps for her family and as Diane says, she is “pure of heart,” and does what she thinks is right. Rarely clad in anything but leopard, Mielcarek is appropriately over the top in every way. She portrays Pam as a glass-half-empty person who is desperately trying to fill that other half. She is boisterous, loud, loyal and loveable and she lands every laugh making the audience want more of her.
Director Shannon Sindelar has created a neighborhood, and her actors have invited us in. It is evident that Sindelar’s directing style provided a safe, comfortable environment for the actors to jump into these deliciously complex roles head first, taking every risk along the way.
The one minor misstep is that while the ending has some strong and exciting moments, it happens at a frenzied pace and then takes a bizarre turn that just doesn’t live up to the rest of the play. It leaves us wondering if the playwright should have wrapped up this package with a different bow.
In spite of that, the stellar performances, creative direction and a thought-provoking message couched in a clever, funny script make “Hurricane Diane” at Dobama the show to see.
Sheri Gross is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike. She will be writing guest reviews for the CJN from time to time.