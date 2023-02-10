They say, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” Well, if those good intentions come with a ticket to see the National Broadway Tour of “Hadestown” at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland, that trip to the underworld is well worth it, and you will enjoy every moment.
The show had quite a journey of its own. In fact, we have been keeping an eye on this mythical musical for the past 17 years. Beginning as a song cycle in 2006 which turned into a folk-opera concept album, it became an Off-Broadway show in 2016. Then it moved to Canada, London and finally Broadway in 2019. Once it arrived, the sizzling sensation, “Hadestown,” garnered eight Tony Awards, including best musical, original score, direction, lighting, and scenic design, and this stunning touring production brings all of those elements together in a feast for the eyes and ears.
Set in a sexy New Orleans-style jazz club in a post-apocalyptic depression era, the cool vibe is evident from the moment Hermes, our emcee for the evening, bursts onto the stage with an all-knowing glint in his eye, setting the stage for us to wrestle with themes of love, loss, power, sacrifice, and what role the “Fates” play in this journey we call “life.” These concepts unfold through the telling of the intertwined, fraught love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone.
Orpheus and Eurydice’s love blossoms during the spring and summer months, but when Persephone, the goddess of Spring, begrudgingly returns to the underworld to be with her husband, Hades, for six months out of the year, that love is tested. While Orpheus is busy writing a song to try to fix a cold, gray world, Eurydice is struggling to survive in that world with no warmth, no food and no more hope. She eventually sells her soul to Hades, who has become drunk on power, and as master of the mining factory known as Hadestown, is the greedy puppeteer of those souls who are mindlessly and endlessly working to build a wall to “keep out the enemy.”
Orpheus will do whatever it takes to get Eurydice back, including making a precarious trip on foot to the underworld, where he is presented with a challenge by Hades. He can take Eurydice home if he makes the journey back on foot, with Eurydice behind him, and he must not look back at her. Will he be able to walk ahead and trust that she will follow him? Or will he look back and lose her to Hades forever?
While there is no mention of anyone turning into salt, the similarities to the biblical story of Lot and his wife leaving Sodom and Gomorrah are front and center for anyone who is familiar with the book of Bereshit (Genesis). Since there is plenty of archetypal representation in both the Torah and in Greek Mythology, it is not surprising that some common themes or storylines from the Torah may peek through in some of the most popular myths.
And just like with Torah texts, the mythological tale represented in “Hadestown” compels us to unpack each layer, and delve into all of the rich symbolism that begs to be explored. And who better to guide us on this journey than this wildly talented cast.
Nathan Lee Graham is just flawless as Hermes, our “tour guide” for the evening. He is playful, fun and splendidly dynamic.
Chibueze Ihuoma’s strong falsetto is not only lovely to listen to, but it helps to illustrate his gentleness and child-like charm.
Hannah Whitley of Twinsburg has an aura of mystery and intensity as Eurydice who is desperate to find a glimmer of light in the darkness. She wears the character’s angst on her sleeve, and her unique voice, with its straight, pointed tone, is especially haunting in songs like “Flowers,” and “When the Chips Are Down.”
Three Fates serve as a sort of Greek Chorus. In essence, they are like the “Yetzer Ha-Tov” and “Yetzer Ha-ra” (the good inclination and evil inclination), and Dominique Kempf, Belén Moyano, and Baldwin Wallace University graduate Nyla Watson are extremely impressive as they use their pitch-perfect voices, which soar while singing those complex jazz harmonies, with the intent to tempt, taunt, seduce, and manipulate each character.
Matthew Patrick Quinn is perfectly eerie as Hades, and his deep, rich tone makes the already creepy act one finale, “Why We Build the Wall,” unforgettable.
But if it is possible to have a standout in this already stellar cast, it would have to be Brit West as the provocative Persephone. West is simply electric; reminiscent of a Sarah Vaughn type, she is vocally proficient, sultry in the way she moves, and expressive in a way that plucks us from our seats and brings us into both of her worlds.
It is West who has the privilege of introducing the brilliant orchestra, whose members sit on stage as an integral part of the show. After the final bow, the audience would not leave until the final note of music was played. It would be remiss not to highlight trombone player/assistant conductor Emily Fredrickson, who has several well-deserved moments in the spotlight.
Rachel Chavkin’s innovative concept partnered with Anais Mitchell’s powerful book, music and lyrics is a recipe for magic. “Hadestown” is not action-packed; it is not full of humor; rather it is evocative, timely, thoughtful material wrapped up in a visually interesting, musically exciting, deservedly award-winning piece of theater. Dare yourself to jump on “The Road to Hell.” It will be a journey you will never forget.
Sheri Gross is the CJN theatre critic. She is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.