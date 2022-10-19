“Do You Hear the People Sing?”
Well, so have over 70 million other people who have been treated to a production of the epic musical “Les Miserables,” affectionately known as “Les Miz.” The show has had quite a journey over the past four decades, which has ultimately led to this current national tour, making its first stop right here in Cleveland to open Playhouse Square’s 2022-23 season.
The journey began with Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel of the same name, leading to a sung-through musical adaptation in French, followed by the English adaptation which opened in London’s West End in 1980, to the Broadway debut in 1987, and eventually resulting in many concert versions, Broadway re-mountings, international productions and several significant national tours. In short, the opportunities to see a production of Les Miz have been ample, and it is not far-fetched to say that many people have their own personal history with the show.
Set in 19th-century France, the story follows the life of Jean Valjean, who is jailed for stealing a loaf of bread to save his sister’s starving child. After years of hard time, he is released, but angrier than ever. When he breaks his parole, his ex-guard, Javert, makes it his mission to seek revenge on his rival, spurring a manhunt that lasts virtually the rest of their lives.
Meanwhile, in his quest to become a better man, Valjean encounters a factory worker named Fantine, and while she is on her deathbed, he vows to care for her daughter, Cosette. As they travel through France to avoid being found by Javert, the more mature Valjean and his lovely ward settle in Paris during a time of burgeoning war. Cosette questions why the overprotective Valjean does not discuss his past – or hers. On a chance meeting, she falls in love with student activist Marius, who is also the object of the rebellious Eponine’s affection. Eponine is the daughter of two unfortunate characters, the Thenardiers, who happen to be Cosette’s abusive former guardians. This story of desperation, hope, courage, and love continues to unfold amidst the explosive French Revolution.
For many, “Les Miserables” conjures up images of the iconic turntable, which became a prominent feature of the original staging. But back in 2011, to mark the show’s 25th anniversary, the show was revamped, and the turntable was cast aside in favor of modern day advancements in stagecraft, namely the use of projections, which not only highlight Hugo’s artwork, but allow for the illusion of sweeping scene changes and enhanced character movement.
While the turntable provided a wow-factor in the 1980s, the current staging, paired with the impeccable sound design (which is sorely lacking in many other productions) is a game-changer. Between the spinning sets, many subplots, and no dialogue (the show is completely sung), typically audiences must rely heavily on the synopsis in the program.
This particular production, with its articulate cast, its beautiful visuals (albeit a little dimly lit), and the near perfect sound balance makes for a show that is much easier to understand. And without the pressure of trying to hear a show, understand a show, and read about a show at the same time, suddenly audience members have the freedom to really digest and appreciate the timelessness and importance of the show’s many themes.
This production opened right on the heels of the holiest time in the Jewish calendar, a time when, as Jews, we are taking a sort of “personal inventory” of how we, as individuals, have behaved in the past, how we want to make amends to those we have wronged, and how we want to move forward as better people. And thankfully, we are given a chance to ask for forgiveness and start fresh, which congruent to this show, begs the question, not just in terms of religion, but where society in general is concerned, “What role does mercy play when it comes to the idea of justice?” This is a resounding question that plays out in many ways throughout this complex musical, and because we are not bogged down with a plot we cannot understand, this production provides an avenue for this kind of critical thinking.
It also has assembled a cast that is bursting at the seams with talent, led impeccably by Nick Cartell as the central character of Jean Valjean. Cartell is absolutely breathtaking as Valjean, and manages to mature physically and vocally before our eyes throughout the different stages of Valjean’s life. His “Bring Him Home” in the middle of act two is a masterpiece that, during this performance, stopped the show for lengthier applause while some audience members stood and gave him a much deserved ovation.
Preston Truman Boyd, as the antagonist Javert, is appropriately unlikable with a voice that shakes the rafters in his rendition of “Stars,” and his tortured soul is evident in his “Soliloquy.”
Haley Dortch makes her successful national tour debut as Fantine, tugging at our heartstrings as she faces poverty and abuse in order to support her daughter. She shows fierce strength, as well as heart wrenching tenderness, and her “I Dreamed a Dream” brings tears to our eyes.
Christine Heesun Hwang takes the reins as the fearless Eponine, who is willing to run cons for her parents, but also delivers Marius into Cosette’s arms at the expense of her own happiness. As an actor, Hwang finds new layers in this role, and her passionate, stunning vocals make Eponine’s death even more powerful.
Gregory Lee Rodriguez is excellent as the handsome Marius, and his impassioned rendition of “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” is a highlight of the show. Devin Archer as Enjolras is perfectly charming and intimidating as the leader of his team.The tight harmonies in “The ABC Cafe’” are unforgettable.
Matt Crowle and Christina Rose Hall play the roles of the trashy Thenardiers with a fair amount of sleaziness, but there is chemistry lacking between them. And although they still earn their laughs and jeers in songs like “Master of the House,” their characters don’t pack the punch they should.
Addie Morales is lovely as Cosette, and Harrison Fox deserves a shoutout as the precocious young Gavroche, a proud Revolutionary War hero-wannabe whose death always elicits a gasp from the audience, even if they know it is coming.
Laurence Connor and James Powell have done a gorgeous job turning a larger than life production into a more intimate and meaningful experience, while keeping all of the spectacle that has become synonymous with “Les Miserables.” Whether this is your umpteenth viewing, or your virgin voyage, this is a beautiful piece of theater not to be missed.
