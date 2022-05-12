If you take it upon yourself to attend a play with the title “Life Sucks,” chances are you are hoping and praying that, through the story, you will find a myriad of reasons why life does not suck.
Who wants to sit through a “Debbie downer” play that seems to re-enforce every grim thought from the darkest corner of your mind on your very worst day? Fortunately, Dobama Theatre’s production of Aaron Posner’s “Life Sucks” is a delightful, fresh-faced, albeit, darker comedy that renews your faith in … well, you will have to decide what part of your faith needs renewal. And you will be asked, and you might even answer. And whether or not you choose to engage with the actors, the “askers” of these types of questions, you most definitely will leave the theater pondering these and many other thought-provoking conversations woven throughout this piece.
“Sort of adapted from Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov,” Posner deconstructs the plot, along with its characters dripping in angst and ennui, and puts them all back together under a contemporary lens. A venting session here, an ‘f’-bomb there, a sprinkle of self-deprecation and the scent of booze in the air are all part of the atmosphere at Sonia and Uncle Vanya’s home, owned by Sonia’s father, the Professor.
The pontificating Professor, is visiting with his third wife, Ella, the object of every man’s affection, especially Vanya’s, who considers Ella his “beshert.” His best friend and neighbor, Dr. Aster, lover of all things beautiful, natural and alcoholic, is also obsessed with Ella, pushing her buttons during an impromptu picnic. Sonia longs for even a glance from Aster, while Pickles, who lives over the garage, is pining for her ex. Meanwhile, Aunt Babs sits back and watches, occasionally dropping a bread crumb to give us a hint at what she is thinking.
The characters smoothly transition from the action of the play to dialogue with each other, and the audience. It is not uncommon for plays to use the technique of breaking the fourth wall, where the actors deliver monologues directly to the audience. The uniqueness of an actual dialogue, where the characters encourage back and forth conversation is an invitation to commiserate, validate, and ultimately support one another through the “stuff” that we all carry with us from day to day. This is an enormous risk for an actor, to have to be accessible enough for an audience to trust and participate in the conversation. And each one of these talented actors is up to the task.
Chris Bohan as Vanya is the Captain of the ship. His portrayal of a ticking time bomb navigating love, loyalty, anger and self-pity perfectly straddles the line of reality and absurdity – sort of like life, right?
Andrew Gorell portrays Aster with equal parts bravado and vulnerability. Chennelle Bryant-Harris as Pickles, is a perky optimist, masking an undercurrent of the fear of letting go. Jourdan Lewanda is extremely relatable and whimsically witty as Sonia, whose line “ ... If you look like me, you have to settle for all the Steve Buscemi’s of the world,” is a humorous peek at her lack of confidence, but astute self-awareness. Steve Marvel, the know-it-all Professor, drones on with pompous affect in a delightfully off-putting way. Nicole Sumlin is completely charismatic as Ella, who, after being hit on one too many times, exasperatingly asks the audience, “How many of you would like to sleep with me?”
Anne Mcevoy rounds out the talented cast as Babs, who observes, comments, and advises in a diplomatically blunt way. Mcevoy gives such an authentic performance, that when she delivers a monologue, or speaks directly to us, it is easy to forget we are watching a play.
Her character has a lot of Jewish references that sometimes seem out of place or contrived, but they still land laughs in all the appropriate places.
Kudos to Nathan Motta, who truly brings this sharp-witted script to life with his focus on character development, and his uncanny ability to set the right tempo for each scene and build tension at just the right pace.
This play begins with the actors, in character, setting us up for what we are going to see. Anne Mcevoy points out, as she reminds us to follow COVID-19 protocols and stay masked, that back when theater began, “actors started in masks, and now we, the actors, are up here unmasked, feeling more vulnerable than ever.” A poignant opening remark which illustrates that life is ironic.
Without revealing too much, the play ends with an equally poignant question that begs an answer. And as we sit and listen to each other respond from the audience, it is hard not to think that we just went through something together, in a contemplative and entertaining way, and maybe even learned a thing or two about ourselves. “Life _____.” You decide.
Sheri Gross is the CJN theatre critic. She is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.