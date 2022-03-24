As you walk into the Playwrights Local theater in Cleveland, it is impossible not to be struck by the vibe indicating that important work happens in this space. The black box is intimate, with the audience up close and personal to the stage itself. The set for the production of “Millwood Outpost,” conveys an intense tone, with its billowy fabric hung askew, and its sparse, worn out furniture. And since the play that the audience is about to see is a new work debuting on this stage, the attendees are bonded by the fact that we are about to take a journey together. Because that is what theater is – a journey.
Part of the journey is understanding that although a new play might be ready to be performed in front of a live audience, it is still in its infancy, and there may be work that lies ahead for the playwright, the director and the cast, based on its initial run. This is the case with “Millwood Outpost,” which could use some further development of the storyline and its characters in order to provide audiences with the intended meaningful experience.
The story centers around six Ohio Department of Transportation workers who are stuck in an outpost due to an impending storm. There is clear tension between the men, and it is obviously a result of an experience that they went through together. Something damaging; something life altering. Something which forces them, on that stormy day, in that room together, to face some of their own demons. And as an audience, we wait for the story to unfold.
We are given little bread crumbs along the way; a snippet of a folk tune playing in the background, a woman’s voice repeating times or numbers, references to an incident, hurled accusations, slights against women, an occasional homophobic slur … and as we try to make sense of these little pieces, we take comfort in the notion that all will be revealed. The main problem with the script is that while some things are actually revealed, the payoff does not happen until the last 10 minutes of the play. In fact, the ending happens so abruptly, that it leaves us with even more questions than the ones we were forming throughout the other 70 minutes of the show.
Director Rachel Zake creates the appropriate environment for the action to ensue, and has assembled a strong cast to tackle the material with her, however the characters themselves are simply not developed enough for us to feel any strong connection to them. They were angry most of the time, and sometimes their rage was almost too big and loud for the small space, but void of any real depth or authenticity.
But the actors deserve praise for their ability to breathe some life into these new characters. Especially noteworthy are the performances of August Scarpelli as Moon, Quin Johnson as Zak and Zach Palumbo as Nick who give dimension to their characters and ground them in a way that makes them more accessible to the audience. Joseph Milan (Digger), Sean Seibert (Rollo) and playwright Tom Hayes (Dad) round out the cast nicely.
Hayes has written a complex play, and his collaboration with Zake has brought it to its feet. There is a lot more work to be done in order to help audiences grasp the important messages this play has to offer. It is distracting to be confused. It means that time that should be spent pondering important issues is spent trying to decipher what those issues are. Cleveland is fortunate to have a platform such as Playwrights Local to debut creative material like “Millwood Outpost.” Hopefully, this script will continue to be workshopped and molded into a play that makes a much stronger impact.
Sheri Gross is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike. She will be writing guest reviews for the CJN from time to time.