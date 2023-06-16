Playhouse Square’s Keybank State Theatre is dripping with decadence as it is hosting the glitziest musical extravaganza to hit Cleveland stages in a long time. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” opened last weekend to enthusiastic crowds lured to their feet by mesmerizing costumes and sets, not to mention high energy, highly choreographed ensemble numbers with unique and fun arrangements of popular music we would typically be listening to on our own iPhones or car radios.
The stage is swathed in the brightest of bright neon pink and red, with large layered hearts studded with diamonds, wrapped in chaser lights and eventual stage smoke. Colors evolve, backdrops roll in and out, and scantily clad, scintillating can-can and apache dancers, along with a “rouged and mustachioed” emcee, seduce and entice you to take a journey to “the corner of your mind where your fantasies live.” And that only describes the first five minutes.
This Tony Award-winning jukebox musical (a term that has come to mean a play in which previously written popular music is inserted strategically to help further the plot) written by John Logan, is based on the 2001 film starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan Macgregor, and directed by trailblazer, Baz Luhrmann. Luhrmann credits Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La Boheme” as providing much of the source material for the plot. Other influences include a variety of comic and melodramatic musical sources: the Hollywood musical, vaudeville, cabaret culture, stage musicals and operas. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is a period piece and a jukebox musical rolled into one.
The story is set in Paris at the turn of the century, and the plot is complicated–not complex–just complicated. Christian, a young composer from Lima, Ohio, moves to Paris for a shot at love in a city that promises nothing but, and he immediately runs into Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago, who need a song writer to collaborate with them on their original musical, which they are trying to have produced at the cabaret club Moulin Rouge. Christian fits the bill, and falls in love with a headliner named Satine, who is being forced to seduce the Duke of Monroth in order to get him to support the club, which is secretly struggling financially.
Through a case of mistaken identity, Satine thinks Christian is the Duke, and has to cover her tracks when she realizes she has fallen for the wrong guy. Satine is constantly reminded that a relationship with Christian would only get in the way. She is also holding on to another secret, which is the fact that she is ill. The Duke agrees to invest in the show, but he also makes it clear that Satine belongs to him. Christian is so overcome with his love and desire for Satine, that he loads a prop gun and contemplates ending his own life. Without any spoilers, you can probably conjure up several different melodramatic endings to this story, but if you have seen the movie, you already know how this ends.
You will also notice a few marked differences in the stage version from the film. The most obvious is that it is impossible to mirror Baz Luhrmann’s frenetic editing style on stage. Luhrmann has become known for his in-your-face, aggressive manner of fast paced cuts, split and slanted screen techniques, and choppy, fragmented transitions in order to boost the entertainment value. The creative team of playwright John Logan, along with musical supervisor Justin Levine and director Alex Timbers manages to evoke a bit of that feeling with the juxtaposition of medley after medley and mash-up after mash-up. There are 70 songs in this show, and when we are lucky, we may get a full verse or a chorus of some of them. Other times, we might be treated to an eight bar count, or a quick phrase that gives us a fleeting moment to think “Hey, that was …” but then we are already onto a new tune.
The show itself is a mixed bag in every way. The storyline is entertaining, yet a bit flimsy. The music is a blast, yet frantic in spots. The production values are a feast for your eyes, yet overstimulating at times. And the cast is uber talented, yet a bit uneven.
On this particular evening, Christian was played by understudy Christian Douglas, and it is an understatement to say that he was up for the task. Douglas straddles the humor and the melodrama with ease, and his huge and glorious voice makes audience members swoon, whether he is rocking out to a cool arrangement of Sting’s “Roxanne,” showing off his comedic chops in phrases from “The Sound of Music,” or “Never Gonna Give You Up,” or really digging into romantic duets like “Your Song” and “Come What May,” which is a song originally heard in the film.
Courtney Reed as Satine is particularly strong in her duets with Douglas, and in her impassioned turn at the Katy Perry hit, “Firework” where she shows her greatest emotional and vocal range.
Nick Rashad Burroughs and Gabe Martínez as Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago, respectively, are the perfect wingmen for Christian, and scene stealers in their own right; Martinez specifically smolders in the medley beginning with “Bad Romance,” the seductively choreographed duet that opens Act II with Libby Lloyd as Nini. Burroughs’s gorgeous number “Nature Boy,” a song that any Nat King Cole fan would call a favorite of the late 1940s, is one of the most tender and true moments in the show. He not only handles it beautifully, but we see his versatility as an actor who is able to channel sincerity through his smooth and passionate vocals, and then turn around and smack us in the face with his vaudevillian flair.
If we were to create from scratch an emcee of the Moulin Rouge club who has dollar signs in his eyes, but a hint of gold in his heart, it would be Austin Durant. Durant colors the role of Harold Zidler with an ostentatious personality, full of the right amount of greed … and grace, topping off his larger than life character with a big giant voice to match.
Denzel Tsopnang holds his own as the understudy for The Duke of Monroth, although if we let our imagination run wild, we would expect a more sinister character who would be a bit more intimidating than Tsopnang portrays.
The ensemble wails on all of the big group numbers and navigates Sonya Tayeh’s exaggerated, clever choreography well, although in some spots where uniform, precise moves would be expected, the dancers seem a bit out of sync.
This certainly does not stand in the way of the continuous excitement from the first moment entering the theater until after the extended curtain call, which forces us up on our feet, and possibly using every ounce of restraint not to leap onto the stage to join the cast.
Alex Timbers was given an ambitious job to bring this production to life, and under his creative tutelage, this show does not disappoint in terms of its entertainment value. It may not be everyone’s favorite style of theater, but it definitely lives up to its reputation of being a spectacle to behold with a catchy soundtrack that spans decades, talented performers, and all of the glitz and glamor of, perhaps, every Vegas hotel that exists … merged together.
Sheri Gross is the CJN theatre critic. She is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.