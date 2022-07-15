Reviews have called the 2015 musical, “Something Rotten,” with book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, and music by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, “Broadway’s funniest, splashiest, slap-happiest musical comedy in at least 400 years.” And the production at Beck Center for the Arts is indeed a laugh riot.
The “guffaws” are even more pronounced for first-time attendees because with each double entendre, sexual innuendo, theater reference and tongue-in-cheek-thespian-self-awareness moment, the element of surprise just magnifies the sheer comedy.
Without giving much away, the show takes place in the late 1500s during the Renaissance period. Nick and Nigel Bottom are brothers who are aspiring playwrights, but it’s hard to find success when that egomaniac playwright, William Shakespeare, is getting all of the attention. Even though Nigel has a collection of really prolific original sonnets and poems in his book, things are not moving so quickly for the Bottom brothers, and Nick’s financial needs force him to take matters into his own hands. He secretly visits the soothsayer, Nostradamus, who tells Nick that theater in the future looks very different. In fact, there’s this thing called “a musical.” Nostradamus looks further into the future for Shakespeare’s most popular play and relays the plot details to Nick, so he can write it first, as a musical! It sounds like a perfect plan, but…
Fortunately for the Bottom brothers, “Something Rotten” is a musical, which means the heroes get their happy ending. Fortunately for us, the journey to that ending is laden with many bumps in the road, which only means more comic magic, hearty belly laughs and the occasional wish that we had been ingenious enough to have written this farce ourselves.
But a fast paced, comedic musical like this one needs a cast that can not only pull off the comedy, but can bring those splashy musical numbers to life.
Never fear. The cast rises to the occasion with enjoyable performances from top to “Bottom.”
Eric Fancher is outstanding as the frustrated Nick Bottom. He manages to find all of the layers in his character with a keen sense of comic timing, but also is adept at finding the tender moments. Proving himself to be an excellent song and dance man, Fancher makes it all look easy.
Ian Stewart is an excellent sidekick as Nick’s brother, Nigel. He has a sweet sense of humor and delivers an honest and charming performance.
Scott Sumerak is clearly having a blast as “The Bard,” William Shakespeare, and he is equally fun to watch. He is dripping with glam-rock flair and appropriate arrogance, ala Billy Idol .
Eileen Brady is a delightful comic ingenue as Portia, Nigel’s Puritan love interest. Theresa Kloos gives a solid performance as Bea Bottom, offering a feminist perspective as Nick’s fiercely independent and supportive wife. Both have ample opportunity to show off their lovely voices. Brian Altman gets the job done as the stern, soulful and occasionally silly Brother Jeremiah. John J. Polk is a riot as the cantankerous Lord Claphamas, and Tim Tavcar is hilarious as Shylock. Tavcar certainly packs a punch with every one-liner, and all of his Yiddish phrases seamlessly roll off his tongue like a “Landsman” (Yiddish for compatriot/someone from the same place).
It is impossible to take your eyes off of Matthew Wright. His performance as soothsayer Nostradomas is alone worth the price of admission. He is just so much fun to watch, and he brings the house down with the song “A Musical,” along with Fancher and the rest of the company.
The ensemble is a bit uneven, but as a whole, they are strong and enthusiastic.
The creative team behind this Beck Center production is a dream team, with a director that clearly understands comedy, vulnerability and how to empower his cast, a music director that helps his actors and musicians shine, and a choreographer that makes the hardest dance moves accessible to all cast members and never fails to impress.
If you are no stranger to the show “Something Rotten,” you will want to make your way to Beck Center to see this particular rendition. And if you have never seen the show, get your tickets now because we all need a good laugh these days. This production is not only laugh-out-loud funny, but wonderfully campy and full of frivolous fun.
Sheri Gross is the CJN theatre critic. She is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.