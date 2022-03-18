“Welcome to Hollywood! What’s your dream?” There is no doubt that the majority of the audience members who attended the national Broadway tour of “Pretty Woman,” on stage downtown at Playhouse Square, have been quoting that line, and many others from the film of the same name since it came out in 1990. The romantic comedy, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, and directed by Garry Marshall, captured the hearts of millions with its classic fairy tale ending. It made Roberts a star, and her long flowing red mane one of the hottest hairstyles of that year.
It is hard to avoid comparing the stage musical, which opened in Chicago and moved to Broadway in 2018, to the film. But in order to appreciate the production as an uplifting, entertaining night of live theater, one must try to separate the two.
The script itself stays pretty true to the screenplay. So much so, that some of the musical numbers are actually monologues or dialogue lifted directly from the movie, and set to music, often ineffectively.
The story centers around Vivian Ward (Olivia Valli), a Hollywood prostitute who wistfully sings about being “Anywhere but Here.” Vivian’s life takes a sudden turn when she is hired as an escort by the handsome, successful businessman, Edward Lewis (Chris Manuel). She spends the week accompanying him to professional and social engagements, and changing his view of the world.
Whether or not this storyline about a sex worker “rescued” by a rich man holds up in 2022 is a question worth asking, but the audience members who are invested in this modern day Cinderella story are hoping that the dream is realized.
Unfortunately, in many ways, the magic never quite translates from screen to stage. In fact, the most magical parts of the production are the moments when the script strays from the screenplay. Kyle Taylor Parker, playing the role of Happy Man, is magic himself. Without giving away too many details, he is the standout, or Fairy Godfather, of the show, stealing every one of his scenes with his versatility, stunning voice and fancy footwork. Another scene stealer is the expanded role of elevator operator Guilio, who was perfectly played by understudy Nico DeJesus. Also worth mentioning is the delightful Amma Osei as Violetta, who treats us to a lovely snippet of opera.
Jessica Crouch is a sassy, brassy, and “belty’’ Kit Deluca, Vivian’s ditzy, but street-smart roommate. During the Wednesday evening performance, the role of Edward Lewis was aptly played by understudy Chris Manuel who didn’t miss a beat as the guarded business mogul. His strength lies in his sweet, expressive vocals, highlighted in the song “Freedom.” It is a shame that the only duet between Edward and Vivian takes place at the end of the show. An earlier duet may have helped improve the chemistry between the two leading players.
Olivia Valli has a lofty job in playing the complex role of Vivian. As the character is tasked with breaking down the wall that Edward has built around him, Valli must unpeel the many layers of Vivian’s character. While it is clear that she has found the upbeat, positive innocence in Vivian, that is where she remains throughout the play under Jerry Mitchell’s direction. Her performance seems forced, and her character of Vivian lacks vulnerability, and the ability to be the catalyst for the transformation in Edward. Their romance blossoms simply because the story dictates that development.
Mitchell’s direction, in general, seems to favor the superficial. Therefore we do not get many 3D characters, and we miss some of the charm and humor that the performances should elicit. Those gaps coupled with a bland, unmemorable score would lead us to believe that audiences would be mostly critical of this production, as they were when the show first opened on Broadway. However, the performance on this Wednesday night ended with an almost immediate standing ovation, which was solidified by a singalong of Roy Orbison’s hit song, “Pretty Woman.”
For audiences that have been missing live theater, and are grateful for a night of entertainment and dreams coming true, all’s well that ends well.
Sheri Gross is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike. She will be writing guest reviews for the CJN from time to time.