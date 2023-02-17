There is no need to mince words. If you are not planning a trip to the Hanna Theatre to see the Great Lakes Theater production of “Sense and Sensibility,” change your plans. And to those “Janeites,” who may fear that this Kate Hamill adaptation may be a tad too “tituppy” (lively), rest assured, gentle readers, this incredibly innovative take on classic Austen is a delicious romp that lifts this play to new heights without marring its original beauty or intent.
Here is what has not changed: The show centers around sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, who, along with their mother and younger sister, Margaret, are left financially destitute and “socially vulnerable” after their father’s sudden death. Forced to rely on the kindness of distant relatives, they move away to a small home near Derbyshire. This is a bit of a bummer for the reserved, sensible Elinor, who has allowed herself to fall in love with the soft- spoken, sweetly clumsy Edward, especially when she discovers that he is secretly engaged to self-interested Lucy Steele.
Meanwhile, the more romantic and sensitive Marianne has her choice of two new suitors; the ruggedly handsome, but seemingly stoic Colonel Brandon, and the gallant, fly-by-night John Willoughby, who steals her heart from the moment he carries her all the way home following a fall during her rainy walk.
Relationships grow, hearts break, gossip spreads, set pieces whirl and whip around the stage, actors slip in and out of multiple costumes and characters, black and white is overtaken by neon color, and audience members watch with wide eyes and dropped jaws as this potential “balagan” (mess) is a seamless, well-oiled machine from start to finish. And this is just a hint at some of the daring steps Hamill takes to highlight Austen’s female voice, already ahead of its time, as well as the relevance of the themes of social and economic hierarchy, love and marriage, family responsibility, women and society, and the danger of excessive sensibility versus the fear of letting down your guard.
At the top of the show, we meet a prim and proper, gossipy “Greek Chorus” clad in black and white versatile costume pieces, using fans as punctuation marks, and kibbitzing with each other and the audience during Lord Dashwood’s funeral. As they suddenly heap a large rag doll, meant to be Dashwood’s body, onto a table, the tone for the rest of the show is set, and the cast begins to reveal its phenomenal chemistry, and unveil its raw talent.
Maggie Kettering and Angela Utrera compliment each other perfectly as the subdued Elinor, and carefree, romantic Marianne, respectively. Both are authentic, natural, and seem to jump right off of the novel’s page, but with the addition of the humor necessary to add the vibrancy to their characters that is so important to this version.
This is Joe Wegner’s third season with Great Lakes Theatre, and his performance in this production exemplifies why he is an audience favorite. He is suitably awkward and twitchy as the mealy mouthed Edward, and absolutely riotous as the outrageous Mrs. Jennings. With the brogue of Mrs. Doubtfire, and Edward’s full beard, Wegner is larger than life as the fun-loving dowager, and then in the blink of an eye, he is Edward again. Sometimes, there is no blink involved; it happens by stepping behind a dress or a suit mid sentence.
In fact, aside from Kettering and Utrera, the rest of the actors flawlessly transition through multiple roles. Hanako Walrath is another standout as youngest sister, Margaret, and social climber, Lucy Steele. Nick Steen does a wonderful job of tapping into the emotional side of Colonel Brandon, and showing his comedic chops in other bit roles.
Laura Welsh Berg seems to relish every insult she is able to hurl at the Dashwoods while playing Fanny, and meets the challenge of taking on the role of the womanizer, Willoughby.
Vilma Silva plays three different motherly characters in three completely different ways, adding a humorous, unique energy to all of her scenes. And M.A. Taylor is so much fun to watch in his bevy of larger than life roles.
Another important character in this production is the set itself. The set pieces, wallpaper, and array of surprising other elements come to life and add to this show in a way that is similar to the impact of the actors.
Under the care and creativity of co-directors Sara Bruner and Jaclyn Miller, and the modern, fresh lens with which Hamill reinvented this classic, so much that could go terribly awry in this monster of a production, doesn’t. In fact, it all goes incredibly right.
The Great Lakes production of “Sense and Sensibility” managed to garner accolades, guffaws and a standing ovation from a Sunday matinee audience, which as we all know, tend to be a little sleepy, even in a city known for its generosity where audience response is concerned. But there is no time to sleep during this high energy production with its smart humor, cutting edge staging, and British buffoonery at its best. Common “sense” should tell you not to miss it.
