Move over, Beyonce. Step aside, Shakira. There is “HERstory” in the making onstage at Playhouse Square, and the women who are making it are the six wives who “made it” with King Henry VIII.
If you don’t already have your tickets to see the Broadway National Tour of “Six: The Musical,” what are you waiting for? If you’re thinking, “Well, I’m not a rock concert type,” or “I’m not exactly a history buff,” or “I don’t really know any of the music,” don’t think. This is a show to experience.
This sizzling retelling of the saga of each wife’s marriage to the infamous King hearkens back to the old rhyme you might have learned in school to help you remember the order of the wives; “Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.” Each wife wears her fate like a moniker as they battle it out “American Idol”-style to earn the title of “wife who got the most tsuris from her darling husband, Henry.” In other words, as the lyrics state, “The queen who was dealt the worst hand … shall be the one to lead the band.”
Their battle cry? Eighty minutes, sans intermission, of shaking the rafters while singing their stories, and competing to make their cases. These stories are not for the faint of heart, but this musical somehow takes all of that darkness and brings it into beautiful, almost blinding light that lifts these women up and empowers them to be remembered in their own right; not reduced to those one word summaries that represent their endings, but held up as strong individuals … strong women.
“SIX” is the brainchild of co-creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. The idea struck Marlow during a comparative poetry class when he was a student at Cambridge University in 2016. Given the task of writing a show for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, he shared his idea with his classmate, Moss, and they took off running. After a COVID-19 pause, the show finally made its way to Broadway in 2021. In an interview with Smithsonian Magazine, Marlow gives us a behind the scenes look into what makes this musical tick, saying “It came from us having an interest in the representation of women in musical theater, having women on stage doing funny and hilarious things. What we were interested in doing was reframing the way that women have been perceived in history and telling their side of the story.”
So, out of their imaginative collaboration, and with the understanding that the accuracy has been reframed to accommodate each character’s perspective, “SIX” has exploded onto the scene laying out the red carpet for powerhouses Gerianne Perez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn (who gets a lot of mileage out of “losing her head,”) Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr to bring their portrayal of these 16th-century women into the 21st century, complete with monogrammed swag, cellphones, and even a selfie or two. But most importantly, this touring production is a vehicle for them to strut their stuff and make it impossible for the audience to have to choose a winner … in terms of tsuris or talent, because they are each, and altogether, stunning.
The show opens with a high-energy group number which showcases the “ex-wives” and sets up the competition, followed by a standout number for each wife, every one bringing the house down with a killer solo performance supported by the other wives as backup singers-dancers.
It is almost impossible to single out any one performance, as they are all unique and stellar. Each actress brings something different in terms of comic timing, vocal prowess, outstanding dance moves and dynamic personalities. But it would be remiss not to highlight Amina Faye ripping our hearts out when she sings “Heart of Stone.” Her moving performance practically stops the show in its tracks, leaving the audience breathless.
The set is simple. There’s a home for each of the talented members of the band, or “Ladies in Waiting,” and the stage is swathed in colored lighting that vibes with the rock concert feel.
The costumes are the frosting on the cake with a nod to 16th-century garb, bedazzled with the glitz you would expect from a modern-day rocker.
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille’s super-fun choreography makes it hard to stay seated as the wives groove to the infectious beat of the bang-up score.
To top it off, the sound is pretty spot on, and although the songs are packed with fast-paced lyrics, they are fairly easy to understand. However, there is a brilliant cheat sheet in the playbill that gives some info and fun facts about each wife’s marriage, life and death, so make sure to take a glance prior to the start of the show.
Suffice it to say, the show is not only a blast, but a vehicle that brings women to the forefront – both theatrically and historically, in a creative and innovative way. Grabbing a front row seat for this one is a no-brainer.
Sheri Gross is the CJN theatre critic. She is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.