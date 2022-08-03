We are so fortunate to live in a city that values the performing arts. This is evident by the fact that there are so many opportunities to be involved in theater; whether onstage, backstage or in the audience. Cleveland is home to top-notch professional venues, vibrant youth theater programs and several thriving community theaters, like Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, which is housing its delightful production of Disney’s “Newsies.”
Based on the 1992 film, and inspired by real-life events, this David and Goliath-esque musical follows the tale of Jack Kelly, the charismatic ringleader of a group of newsboys, with a dream of a better life, who takes two brothers under his wing and teaches them the tricks of his trade. When newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer raises the distribution costs of the newspapers, making it harder for the “newsies” to make a buck, they rally boys from all over the state to “Seize the Day,” and strike against the unfair rates. Set in a time when there were practically no child labor laws, these boys prove that children can make a difference, and the underdog can prevail.
“Newsies” opened on Broadway in 2012 and has strong Cleveland connections. Orange High School graduate Ben Fankauser, who got his start on many youth theater stages, including Stagecrafters, Heights Youth Theatre and the Mandel JCC Playmakers, originated the role of Davey on Broadway and quickly became a fan favorite. The role of Jack Kelly was originally played by Broadway, television and film star Jeremy Jordan, but he was replaced for a time by Corey Cott, who graduated from Chagrin Falls High School.
The audience at CVLT was buzzing with excitement, and you could not help but get caught up in the family-like atmosphere of this theater. Parents, grandparents and friends filled the audience, along with patrons with no connection to the cast other than looking for an enjoyable afternoon of theater. And they got what they came for.
The enthusiastic cast is made up of actors of all ages and different levels of experience, ranging from “actors equity candidates,” which is the professional actors union, to actors with several shows under their belts, to those appearing on stage for the first time; all working together to produce an entertaining show that is fun for the whole family.
Tony Heffner is incredibly impressive as the down-on-his-luck Jack Kelly. It is as if he stepped right out of another era with his tough New York accent, and his scrappy attitude. He has a singing voice you can listen to all day, with a gorgeous tone ranging from brassy to tender. Emily Sedmak has all of the spunk, sentimentality, vocal chops and fancy footwork that the role of Kathryn demands. Speaking of footwork, Jake Kleve’s agile dance moves, along with his strong vocals, add to his heartfelt performance as Davey. Rob Albrecht, as Pulitzer, is the enemy you love to hate, and Vivien Morrison is adorable as Les, Davey’s little brother with a huge personality, enhanced by Morrison’s larger than life stage presence.
The actors playing all of the supporting roles, while some are stronger than others, maintain a lively pace, and the ensemble voices fill the room with huge vocals and tight harmonies. Kudos to choreographer Jen Justice, who somehow made huge dance numbers, complete with tap and gymnastics, work on this smaller stage. Her creative choreography allowed the experienced dancers to shine, and left room for everyone to succeed.
Director Pamela LaForce manages to set the perfect tone for this ambitious show, giving each actor the opportunity to develop his or her own character and create the chemistry and camaraderie necessary to tell this story.
In other words, if you are looking for a fun, feel-good, family-friendly, affordable show, stop the presses, and head to Chagrin Valley Little Theatre for Disney’s “Newsies,” and see what Board President Angie DeBarnardo calls “one of the longest continuously-running community theaters in the country” has to offer.
Sheri Gross is the CJN theatre critic. She is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.