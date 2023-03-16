The exquisite production of “The Other Place” which is on stage at Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights, is not for the faint of heart. You have to understand that by setting foot in the theater, you will be allowing yourself to ride an emotional roller coaster. But the hills and drops that are a part of roller coaster riding … and life … while indeed uncomfortable, are almost always present in some way for all of us. Maybe not in the same way that they manifest themselves for Juliana Smithton (Tracee Patterson), but in general, pain and suffering is a part of the human condition.
If it sounds like these words are veiled in some sort of code, it may be because theater reviewers received an important request that in our reviews we “do not describe vital plot points as this play is in large part a mystery with various reveals.” In order to oblige, here is a brief synopsis:
Juliana is a well-known neurologist whose life is coming apart at the seams, but we are not quite sure why. She shares with the audience that her husband is divorcing her, intimating that he has a wandering eye, her daughter has run off with an older man, who happens to be Juliana’s former colleague, and on top of all that, she fears that her own health may be at risk. There is so much mystery surrounding these details, and we soon learn that things may not be what they seem. And as we follow Juliana on a twisted journey, as her present comes face to face with her past, we feel almost as helpless as she does.
At the center of this puzzle is Tracee Patterson and her absolutely fearless performance as Juliana. Her ability to sit in her vulnerability and tap into her raw emotion is not only brave, but it brings this production to a whole different level, mesmerizing the audience with her honesty.
By her side is Doug Sutherland, a relatively new, but very welcome addition to Cleveland stages. Sutherland portrays the role of Juliana’s husband, Ian, with utter compassion, strength, and at times, heartbreaking weakness.
Mary Werntz and Prophet Seay are memorable in their supporting roles of Woman and Man. Werntz particularly is at her best as a sympathetic neighbor who finds herself in an uncomfortable situation with a very fragile Juliana.
Adding to the intensity of the production are the Jeremy Paul’s projections of rolling waves against stark patterned walls, and of course Nathan Motta’s careful direction as he protects the integrity of each character while giving his actors the room, and a safe space, to push themselves to reach the emotional depth necessary to make this production extremely real in quite a scary way.
This show does not make for a light evening at the theater, but it is the kind of production that once again reminds us how lucky we are that the Cleveland theater scene is made up of a talented cohort of people who are in the business of making art, taking risks and moving the needle, even if it means forcing themselves and their audiences, out of their comfort zone.
Sheri Gross is the CJN theatre critic. She is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.