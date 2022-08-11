“Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?” If you can shout out the answer to Patchy the Pirate’s question, you will want to doggy paddle over to Blank Canvas Theatre to see the Cleveland debut of “The SpongeBob Musical.” If you are not familiar with the happy-go-lucky sponge and his kooky cohort, you might want to take a deep-dive into the animated television series “SpongeBob Squarepants” so you have an idea of what on earth – or below sea level – is happening on that stage.
Most of the attendees at this performance were clearly fans of the Nickelodeon hit show that took over television sets in 1999, and became the cult classic that it is today, inspiring the musical that took everyone by surprise. Opening on Broadway in 2017 to critical acclaim, this sleeper earned 17 Tony nominations and won a host of other awards, proving that SpongeBob himself is “manager material” and when it comes to his friends, there is also more than meets the eye.
SpongeBob is a naive, optimistic, underdog who loves his pet snail, Gary, his town of Bikini Bottom, its eccentric citizens, and his job flipping krabby patties at The Krusty Krab. His neighbors include the empty-headed pink starfish Patrick; the cantankerous, glass-half-empty Squidward; the go-getter, Texas-born Sandy Squirrel; the “krabby” restaurateur Mr. Krabs; his spoiled whale of a daughter Pearl; the tiny villain with big evil plans Plankton; his sassy computer wife Karen; and an array of other colorful characters who are part of the fabric of life outside of SpongeBob’s pineapple house.
When a nearby volcano is about to erupt, the people of Bikini Bottom are facing imminent doom. Plankton tries to use this to his advantage by suggesting everyone enter a special pod for safety. His secret plan is that once everyone is safe inside, he will hypnotize them into liking his restaurant, The Chum Bucket, better than The Krusty Krab. The citizens support his idea of a pod but don’t have the money for it, opting to have a concert to raise the cash. In the meantime, total annihilation is getting closer, the concert is a bust, and when all hope is lost, with Sandy and Patrick’s help, spoiler alert: SpongeBob, the unlikely hero, saves the day.
Is the storyline a little thin? Maybe. But some pretty big “VIPS” believed in the show enough to become important collaborators. The super catchy score has songs written by A-list artists including Sara Bareilles, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Panic! At the Disco and Cyndi Lauper, to name a few.
But this production requires a talented cast to pull off, not only the vocals, but the precise portrayal of these iconic cartoon characters. Fortunately, Patrick Ciamacco has assembled a magical team who, at times, makes you forget you are not watching a cartoon. In fact, Zach Palumbo may as well have jumped right out of the TV screen. From his physical movements to his spot-on laugh and intonation, to his grasp of the character’s childlike positivity, Palumbo is every inch a human version of SpongeBob Squarepants. As SpongeBob’s BFF, Louis Schwartz embodies the role of Patrick, mimicking his deep voice, dimwitted expressions, and displaying a balance between sibling rivalry and brotherly love. Both Palumbo and Schwartz nail their vocals, highlighted in their duet “I Guess I Miss You.”
David L. Munnell is every bit the showman as Squidward Q. Tentacles. He uses the perfect nasal, sarcastic tone and is light on his feet – all four of them. Kevin Kelly delivers a hearty tongue-in-cheek performance as the miserly Mr. Krabs, complete with pincers and plenty of gravel in his larger than life voice.
Jabri Johnson puts the right amount of dastardly “mwahahaha” in his portrayal of Plankton. He has a mischievous twinkle in his eye and handles his rap solo “When the Going Gets Tough” like a pro. But it is when Kate Leigh Michalski opens her mouth that the show stops. Pearl the whale can really wail – Michalski sings like a true rock star. Alexis Maxine, while not as vocally strong, gives Sandy Squirrel the spunkiness, determination and compassion needed to combat the unfair treatment toward her by her neighbors.
The supporting cast is a bit uneven, with stellar moments and a few weaker spots, but as an ensemble, they fill the stage with their over the top characterizations, huge voices, fabulous harmonies and clever choreography, under the guidance of music director Matthew Dolan, choreographer Liz Baumgartner, and of course, the smart direction of Ciamacco who manages to retrofit an enormous theatrical concept into a small space in such an innovative, visually appealing, playful way.
“SpongeBob the Musical” is a blast for all ages, with lovable characters, cool music, vivid lighting, creative cartoon projections, and it even has an optimistic message. Do yourself a favor and watch an episode of the TV series in order to appreciate every nuance that this cast has managed to capture, then put on your scuba gear and follow “Patchy the Pirate’s” voice to Blank Canvas Theatre for an under the sea experience that is out of this world.
Sheri Gross is the CJN theatre critic. She is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.