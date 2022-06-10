Sugar, butter, flour are the three main ingredients of a properly prepared pie crust. Flour binds the ingredients and creates the strength and structure of the crust, while butter gives it the flaky texture, and sugar not only enhances the flavor with sweetness, but it makes the crust more tender. Sugar, butter, flour are the three words that repeat as a sweet refrain throughout the hit musical “Waitress,” playing at Playhouse Square’s Hanna Theater.
Based on the 2007 Adrienne Shelly film of the same name, the story follows Jenna, a diner waitress and specialty pie baker by day, and the unhappy wife of a self-centered, abusive husband by night. Upon discovering she is pregnant, Jenna decides to keep her baby, although she has no desire to be a mother in her present situation. Reflecting on her tumultuous childhood, it becomes evident that her bond with her late mother was born in their mutual happy place, the kitchen, as mother and daughter spent time creating magically scrumptious pies.
Jenna meets her new gynecologist, the socially awkward, but charming, Dr. Pommater, and they strike up a not so discreet love affair. Along the way, we meet Jenna’s circle of friends; waitresses Becky and Dawn, Cal the cook, Ogie, Dawn’s very unique blind date, and Joe, the diner owner. Between scenes at the diner and the doctor’s office, we follow Jenna into her messy home life, where her husband Earl monitors her every move, takes her tips, and tells her she better not love the baby more than she loves him.
If the storyline is the flour, or the structure of the production, the incredibly talented cast is the butter, adding incredible texture to the eccentric individuals that pass through Jenna’s life. Stephanie Torn’s Jenna wears her soul on her sleeve, beginning with a sad-eyed reticence, to a childlike hopefulness, to painful anguish, to sparkling determination and ultimate happiness. Her range as an actress, mixed with her spot on vocals, makes up the perfect recipe for success.
It is immediately clear why Jenna is drawn to Bryan Fenkart’s Dr. Pommater. He is charming, light-hearted and tons of fun as the socially awkward, big-hearted, small town Doc, whose vocal chops are a clear match for Torn’s. Their duet “Bad Idea” is one of the many highlights of the show.
Olivia Lucy Phillip, as Becky, boasts the perfect combination of supportive friend, sarcastic wit, and “tell it like it is” mentality. She makes you wish you had a friend like Becky in your corner. So does Kendyl Ito as Dawn, but in a completely different way. Ito embraces Dawn’s insecurities, putting them on display and turning them into strengths. She is delightfully neurotic, and unabashedly quirky, and her hilarious version of “When He Sees Me” is another standout performance.
The scene stealer is Daniel Quadrino as Dawn’s hours-old love interest, Ogie. Quadrino pulls out all the stops, from magic tricks, to Irish clogging, to a unique take on line delivery that is all his own. He is a crowd favorite, and we are rooting for Ogie and Dawn the minute he sets foot in the diner, in all his awkward glory.
There is not a weak link in the cast, with top notch performances by Matt DeAngelis as sleazy husband Earl, Timothy John Smith as the “bark is worse than his bite” cook, Cal, and Bill Nolte as the gruff, bossy, but ever so sympathetic diner owner, Joe. Kudos to the entire ensemble and the awesome band that lives on stage in the diner.
The “sugar” is Sara Barreiles’ sweet and tender score, which colors the production like paint on a canvas, providing these actors with shining moments that range from meaningful ballads, to upbeat comedy, to complex harmonies, to show stoppers like “She Used to Be Mine.”
This “pie” is almost perfect. Hanna Theatre is a more intimate space, and as audience members, we almost feel like guests at the diner, especially with the purchase of a mini apple or mini key lime pie at intermission. We can see the actors’ facial expressions more clearly, and feel privy to their secrets in a different way than if we were in a larger theater.
The downside is that in this smaller space, the sound of the onstage band quite often overpowers the singers. That, coupled with the characters’ heavy Southern accents, means that there are times when it is hard to hear and understand lyrics.
“Waitress” is one of those shows that everyone should see; a musical comedy about serious issues. We laugh with, we even laugh at, but those issues are never trivialized. It is a show that renews our belief in happy endings. And with a story that tugs at the heartstrings, a fabulous cast and a winning score, this production is, like the song says, “all of this mixed up and baked in a beautiful pie.” Don’t miss your chance to be served.
Sheri Gross is the CJN theatre critic. She is a performer, director and freelance writer from Solon. She was the director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Performing Arts Camp for over 20 years and is the director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.