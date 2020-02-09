As they did with “Chicago” and “Cabaret,” composer/lyricists John Kander and Fred Ebb manage to combine social consciousness and moral indignation with high entertainment in “The Scottsboro Boys,” currently on stage at the Beck Center for the Arts.

Ripped from the headlines of the 1930s, the musical is grounded in the trials of nine African American teenagers who were falsely accused of raping two white women in Alabama. The case attracted the attention of the ACLU and the Communist Party, which provided the legal defense, while the local prosecution employed abhorrent tactics that played to the inclinations of a racist jury who handed in unconscionable verdicts.

To best capture the lethal racism that existed in the American South and the charade that was this series of trials, playwright David Thompson coats this story with a thick veneer of irony and stages most of the production as a black minstrel show – with its shameful caricatures, abhorrently racist humor, and stereotypical song and dance – which was popular from the 1860s until well after the turn of the century.

To add even more poignancy, it is performed on an empty stage save for nine white-washed, high-back wooden chairs that, when spot-lit from above (courtesy of Steve Shack’s lighting design), serve as prison cells. The chairs are also worked into much of the brilliant Susan Stroman-inspired choreography created by director Jon Martinez, whose staging of this show is fast-paced and masterful.

What makes this musical particularly powerful is that its rousing resurrection of high-kicking and toe-tapping minstrel numbers – which are expertly performed by the Baldwin Wallace University-trained Nick Drake, Charles Mayhew Miller, Gordia Hayes, Marcus Martin, Jahir Hipps, Anthony Harris, Elijah Dawson, Tavon Olds-Sample, Brinden Harvey, Javar Parker and Savannah Cooper – are done with dead eyes, frozen smiles and broken souls as the play progresses. And some of Kander and Ebb’s most beautiful melodies, including “Go Back Home,” will be forever tied to this show’s conflicting and frequently discomforting context.

The dancing throughout this Beck Center production is spectacular and so is the singing, all of which is accompanied by a wonderful seven-piece orchestra under Matthew Webb’s direction with Carlton Guc’s steadfast sound design.

Every character in this production, including the Interlocutor – the white host of the minstrel show who doubles as the trial judge and is portrayed by Greg Violand – is richly drawn, fully fleshed and played with admirable restraint. But the hardest working actors on stage are Drake as Mr. Bones and Miller as Mr. Tambo, the impressive high-stepping main comedy duo in the minstrel show. They constantly shift into abusive authority figures like sheriffs and railroad officers, which they do with impeccable comic timing, and they also play the Scottsboro Boys’ prosecutor and defender, respectively.

All the while, a lone black woman stands silently onstage and bears witness to the travesty unfolding. She is the torch-carrier who must take into the future the lessons to be learned by the Scottsboro Boys, as are we all. Not a bad take-away from a no-frills one-act musical.

Bob Abelman covers professional theater and cultural arts for the Cleveland Jewish News. Follow Bob at Facebook.com/BobAbelman3 or visit cjn.org/Abelman. 2019 Ohio SPJ best critic.