Human interest stories are often written to inspire us to strive for the greatness of others. They may describe righteous people with exemplary character, and whose intense prayers are enviable; or great scholars who spend their every waking moment engrossed in Torah study; or even great philanthropists who recognize the blessings they have been endowed with and fulfill their responsibility with admirable sensitivity to the needs of others. These stories seem to grab our attention, although many times the levels seem to be beyond our reach, something to admire from afar.
It is well known that the Baal Shem Tov would always extol the greatness of a poshute (simple) Jew, the Jew who may not have excelled in any specific area of his life, yet who still clung tenaciously to G-d and to His Torah. If we look around us we might find more examples of these precious Jews than the extraordinary ones, and they can also serve as role models of a sort.
When I first became a rabbi in a small dying shul, we would only get a little more than a minyan of older men each morning. These amazing men would be there every morning – rain, shine or snow – at least 20 minutes before davening began. A few would recite some Psalms, but most of them would sit around a table, schmoozing. When it was time for the morning service, they would dutifully don tallis and tefillin and quickly mumble through the prayers. When the service was finished they would gather round to munch some kichel, drink a shot of schnapps, schmooze a little longer and then go on with their day.
I found the lack of spiritual energy depressing and I would try to make the service a little more meaningful by teaching a few laws about prayer after the service, but the men, who were old enough to be my grandfather, were pretty set in their ways and nothing much seemed to change. I couldn’t imagine what kind of satisfaction the men could have gotten, and I found it a little sad that these people, who surely meant well, were squandering the opportunity of creating a meaningful relationship with the Almighty.
Then one morning I had a sudden epiphany. I realized that the men were all survivors of the Holocaust. Some had lost families, and all had endured unspeakable tragedies. Most of their educational years were robbed from them, through no fault of their own. Yet, somehow, incredibly, they all emerged with their faith intact.
In the ensuing years, they worked hard to rebuild their lives and families. Unfortunately, they were not all successful in passing the tradition on to their children, but they themselves would not let go. Certainly, their praying was not up to par. It would be hard to expect otherwise. Lacking a solid Torah education in yeshivas, spending their teen years in work camps and concentration camps, what appreciation of prayer could they have? And yet, despite that, they would come to shul faithfully every single day. They understood this was what a Jew was supposed to do, and nothing would deter them.
When a yeshiva student would come late to the service on a cold winter day, I could overhear the older men grumbling to themselves, “What’s the matter with him? Doesn’t he know when we start? Can’t the young people these days get out of bed? Why, when we were his age, we would be out of bed at 5 in the morning!”
I felt ashamed of myself. How could I judge these so-called plain Jews? If I went through what they went through, and without really understanding what the essence of prayer was all about, could I say with certainty that I would be at shul every single morning, and on time, too? These unpretentious Jews were definitely not so plain.
This came to mind recently when a good friend and former classmate of mine passed away. Eddie (Eliyahu Eliezer) Moskovitz, was the only son of Holocaust survivors, and he did receive a solid Torah education at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, yet he also personified a not-so-plain Jew. Unpretentious, Eddie was never the center of attention; but the legacy he left is monumental. He did not have an easy life, but his faith and commitment were unshakable.
Eddie was born several years after his older brother and sister. His parents, Ahron and Mindel, were quiet people, determined to shelter their children from their own suffering, while making sure to guarantee future generations devoted to Torah. A hard worker, Ahron was a shul-Jew, and until his last years he could be seen daily, slowly making his way to Young Israel, accompanied by Eddie.
Eddie had difficulties in school, and many people in his situation might have conceded defeat. But Eddie persevered and kept on plugging away. Even later in life, he remained a loyal shul-Jew like his father, never missing a service or a Torah class. He may never have become a great scholar, but he completed the Daf Yomi, the page-a-day of Talmud study, cycle several times, actively participating in the rabbi’s shiur.
Unfortunately, Eddie lost his mother at a relatively young age, and then his older brother too passed away. His sister, with whom he was very close, also suffers from health problems.
Eddie did not get married until his late thirties, and he always expressed his appreciation to G-d for helping him find his wife, Iris, who devoted herself to him faithfully until his last day. Even as a newly married couple, Eddie and Iris were exemplary in their attention to, and their care for, Eddie’s father and Iris’ mother, who also had serious health problems.
When Eddie became ill and was no longer able to work, he volunteered for Bikur Cholim, bringing smiles to the faces of others. He also increased his learning schedule to include, besides Daf Yomi, a daily regimen of studying Mishnah, Psalms, and the weekly Torah portion with commentaries. Eventually, when he was no longer able to attend his beloved shul or concentrate well, his pain was only secondary to being bothered by the fact that he could not pray with a minyan (quorum) or focus on his learning.
The last couple of years Eddie suffered terribly from his illness, yet even then he would not give up. He would tell me, “How can I complain to G-d? Who would ever have thought that at 37 years old I would still find such a wonderful wife and have two wonderful daughters? I was able to support my family and even give tzedakah. I also completed the Talmud, and saw my daughter, Mindy, marry a wonderful son-in-law, Betzalel Rosenzweig. I have so much to be thankful for. No matter what happens to me, how can I complain?”
Eddie may have lived a difficult life, but in his 61 years, he served as an inspiration to many. He was certainly no plain Jew.
